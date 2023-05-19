XRacer - Worldwide Adoption Rapidly Increases for XRacer, the new Breakout Play-to-Earn Game on ABEYCHAIN
GEORGE TOWN, GRAND CAYMAN, GRAND CAYMAN, May 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- XRacer, a thrilling new Play-To-Earn game - featuring one-of-a-kind NFTs and NOS tokens - has struck homerun on the ABEYCHAIN, with an overwhelmingly positive response from players around the globe.
Since its introduction, XRacer has shown extraordinary growth as one of the fastest-accelerating games on the ABEYCHAIN platform. Demonstrating the increasing popularity, the game's Blind Box sales were depleted in a record-breaking five hours, and thousands of enthusiastic players engage with the game daily.
The NFTs in the XRacer series, crafted by some of the most gifted artists in the NFT community, are all unique pieces with exclusive characteristics and properties. The inherent uniqueness of these NFTs elevates their desirability and collectability among enthusiasts. For effortless and secure trading and selling of these NFTs, XRacer has made these NFTs conveniently accessible through the ABEY wallet.
To broaden the game's accessibility, XRacer now supports cross-chain availability with other recognized blockchains, including Ethereum, Polygon, BSC, Avalanche, Tron, Solana, Cardano, and GateChain.
Inclusive of all skill levels, XRacer provides easy-to-learn gameplay and intuitive controls, ensuring that everyone can partake in the fun. As players advance, they will face increasingly challenging opponents and tracks, fueling a heightened level of excitement and competition.
The XRacer game can be accessed via the ABEY mobile wallet, and to make it even more convenient, download links for both Android and iOS devices are provided:
Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.abey
iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/abey-2-0-wallet/id1560860582
For more information about XRacer and future developments, please visit www.abey.com.
About The ABEY Foundation
The ABEY Foundation is a dynamic, innovative organization at the forefront of blockchain technology and digital asset management. It is committed to developing and advancing ABEYCHAIN, a blockchain platform that seamlessly combines finance and digital commerce.
