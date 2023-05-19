Climate Action Takes the front seat as SankalpTaru Foundation Founder Apurva Bhandari Cycles 1300 km
Congratulations, and wishing you all the best, Apurva. Your work towards climate and environment has inspired a lot of people around the globe. I wish you and the team all the best. Keep shining.”DELHI NCR, INDIA, May 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sankalptaru Foundation is delighted to announce the remarkable endeavour undertaken by its founder, Apurva Bhandari, as he embarks on a transformative cycling expedition covering a distance of 1300 kilometres from Ghotaru, District Jaisalmer, Rajasthan to India Gate, New Delhi. This inspiring journey aims to raise Climate Awareness.
— Nikhil Sawlapurkar
The environmental ride, rightfully named ST MOVE, is a cycling expedition to get head-on with Climate Change and its impact. It creates a movement that goes beyond words and inspires and ensues/develops fundamental differences in the physical environment. Apurva will begin his monumental cycling journey on 20th May 2023 through diverse landscapes, covering various cities and towns, to reach India Gate, a symbol of national pride and unity, on 5th June 2023, on the eventful occasion of World Environment Day.
While Apurva cycles this long-distance conducting events and talks to spread awareness along his way with local adults and young children, heartfelt messages from supporters were received/poured in, rooting for this inspiring act. Nikhil Sawlapurkar says, “Congratulations and wishing you all the best, Apurva. Your work towards climate and environment has inspired a lot of people around the globe. This cycling expedition will take SankalpTaru and its team to the next level. I wish you and the team all the best. Keep shining.”, amongst many more.
The expedition seeks to spotlight four crucial pillars— • The importance of Climate Action, emphasising the urgent need for collective efforts.
• Our dedication to Healthy and Sustainable Living is fundamental to our vision.
• Our consistent support towards Social Causes making a meaningful difference in the lives of marginalised communities. • Lastly, the importance of Spreading Greenery and creating a sustainable environment.
SankalpTaru Foundation also believes that everyone has a role to play in creating a better future for the planet. That's why we cordially invite all interested individuals to support our mission by:
-Take a climate pledge by visiting our dedicated campaign page,
-Joining us physically along the route,
-Send warm wishes to the team, and
-Virtually join us on a walkathon challenge by downloading our SankalpTaru HUGE app and completing 50,000 steps between May 20th and June 5th
The Sankalptaru Foundation team is excited to witness the profound impact of Apurva Bhandari's cycling journey, which will catalyse change and inspire others to contribute to the foundation's noble mission. Through his determination and resilience, Mr Bhandari epitomises the spirit of the Sankalptaru Foundation and reinforces its commitment to creating a better world.
ST MOVE intends to inspire individuals, organisations, and communities to achieve the true meaning of Sustainable Living and hopes you join him in the fight for Climate Mitigation. The event is notable because a fundamental difference and a better future for the planet are not far if we all work together!
Media representatives, environmental enthusiasts, and individuals passionate about social causes are also encouraged to join Mr Apurva Bhandari.
About Sankalptaru Foundation:
SankalpTaru Foundation, one of India’s largest IT-enabled non-profits, is working and progressing across the country's biodiversity on afforestation and reforestation projects. Their green impact can be seen in significant numbers in the mountains of Ladakh, the deserts of Rajasthan, the islands of the Brahmaputra, the drought-prone region of Vidarbha, the seashores of Mahabalipuram, and the deltas of Sunderbans. Since 2012, the organisation has established itself, achieved significant accolades, and continues to prosper. But now, it is leaping ahead of talks about the ongoing impact of global warming and climate change. It is taking tangible actions towards creating a sustainable future.
