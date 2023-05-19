Unveiling AI Innovations: Teksun at Embedded Vision Summit

Live at the Embedded Vision Summit

Discover the Next Frontier of AI: Teksun Live at the Embedded Vision Summit, Unveiling the Latest Innovations

MILPITAS, CA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Teksun Inc., a leading provider of AI and ML solutions, is ready to unveil an advanced prototype in collaboration with BrainChip at Booth No. #517, during the highly anticipated Embedded Vision Summit. Prepare to be captivated as we showcase an array of cutting-edge, Ready-to-Use AI Algorithms that will leave you in awe. Brace yourself for the unveiling of our solutions:

Teksun Telep Intrusion Detection

Teksun Telep Car Occupancy Detection

Teksun Telep Driver Monitoring

Join us from May 22-24 at the Santa Clara Convention Center for this remarkable event!

BrainChip is a global leader in on-chip processing and learning for edge AI. Its groundbreaking neuromorphic processor, AkidaTM, mimics the human brain to analyze crucial sensor inputs at the point of acquisition, providing unparalleled efficiency, precision, and energy economy. By keeping machine learning local to the chip and avoiding cloud access, latency is significantly reduced while improving privacy and data security. BrainChip's on-chip AI brings effective edge computing to connected cars, consumer electronics, and industrial IoT applications. The company believes that on-chip AI close to the sensor is the future of products and our planet.

Brijesh Kamani, Founder & CEO at Teksun Group, expressed excitement about partnering with BrainChip and extended congratulations for their groundbreaking Neuromorphic architecture. Through their collaboration, they have successfully delivered advanced, energy-efficient solutions that are both innovative and user-friendly for their customers. The upcoming Embedded Vision Summit presents an ideal platform to showcase the remarkable progress achieved by BrainChip and Teksun. They will demonstrate how their joint efforts are set to revolutionize the AI and ML markets.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the rapid progress made with Teksun, Rob Telson, Vice President of Ecosystems and Partnerships at BrainChip, also expressed his anticipation for supporting Teksun's future customers. He highlighted the adoption of BrainChip's Akida as a crucial distinguishing factor for Teksun's edge AI product offerings. The upcoming Embedded Vision Summit presents an exceptional opportunity to showcase how their collaborative endeavors will drive notable advancements in the AI and ML markets.

About Teksun Inc

Teksun Inc. is a leading provider of end-to-end product engineering services, specializing in the IoT and AI domains. Based in Silicon Valley, California, Teksun is an ISO 9001:2015 certified company that delivers a wide spectrum of product engineering solutions. Their offerings encompass embedded hardware and software design, mechanical engineering, AI and ML development, cloud and web-enabled services, product certification, electronics manufacturing, Android and iOS application development, and more.

Teksun serves as an ODM partner for various global product companies, dedicated to delivering innovative design strategies and accelerated time-to-market solutions through their internal framework and product development accelerators. To learn more about how Teksun can assist businesses in thriving within the dynamic realms of IoT and AI, please visit www.teksun.com.

Follow Teksun on Twitter: https://twitter.com/TeksunInc

Follow Teksun on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/teksun/

Media Contact:

Ankit Dhanak

Sr. Manager - Strategic Alliance & Marketing

Teksun Inc

USA: +1 (707) 383-5786, Ext. 6001

Email: ankit.dhanak@teksun.com

About BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY)

BrainChip is the global leader in on-chip processing and learning for edge AI. Their revolutionary AI processor, AkidaTM, mimics the human brain and analyzes vital sensor inputs directly at the source, providing unmatched efficiency, precision, and energy conservation. Unlike other solutions, Akida enables local edge learning, eliminating the need for cloud access and significantly reducing latency while enhancing privacy and data security.

The Akida Neural processor IP can be seamlessly integrated into System-on-Chips (SoCs) and offers a standardized platform for developers to create and deploy models using popular AI workflows like Tensorflow/Keras. By enabling universal deployment across connected cars, consumer electronics, and industrial IoT applications, BrainChip demonstrates that on-chip AI, close to the sensor, is the future for their customers' products and the planet. Discover the advantages of Essential AI at www.brainchip.com.

Follow BrainChip on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/BrainChip_inc

Follow BrainChip on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/7792006

Media Contact:

Mark Smith

JPR Communications

818-398-1424