Catherine Roggero-Lovisi, CEO of Modern Meadow, A DotCom Magazine Exclusive Interview
Catherine Roggero-Lovisi, CEO of Modern Meadow, joins other leaders, trailblazers, and thought leaders interviewed for the popular DotCom Magazine
Catherine Roggero-Lovisi and Modern Meadow are doing great work as a purpose-driven company positioned at the intersection of material science and biology. An amazing interview!”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Andy “Jake” Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine interviews Catherine Roggero-Lovisi, CEO of Modern Meadow for the Magazine’s Entrepreneur Spotlight Television Series, which is featured on The Binge Networks TV Channel as featured on Apple TV, Amazon TV, Sony, ROKU, Samsung, LG, and many others. Catherine Roggero-Lovisi joins other leaders selected by the editorial team of DotCom Magazine to be interviewed on the top trending show.
— Andy Jacob
ABOUT Modern Meadow
Modern Meadow is a purpose-driven company positioned at the intersection of material science and biology with a mission to be a catalyst for real-world impact on people and the planet. Modern Meadow’s proprietary Bio-Alloy™ and Bio-F@rm™ technology application platforms harness the unique properties of tuned proteins to sustainably move the world away from petrochemical and animal-derived inputs without compromising on performance. These innovations can drop into any existing infrastructures for immediate scalable adoption in the materials, beauty, and other industries. Our close relationship with development partners and production facilities allows companies partnering with Modern Meadow to feel confident knowing our products are 100% traceable from Lab-to-Brand™.
The son of a theoretical physicist turned bioengineer, Andras Forgacs--the founder of Modern Meadow--was thinking of the world’s future in terms of biology before he even realized it.
Andras’ passion for science came from his father, Gabor Forgacs, who was a pioneer and innovator. A lifelong physicist, Gabor was one of the first to apply the frameworks of physics to understand biological phenomena such as how embryos develop and organs form. Around 2006, Gabor was pursuing some of the most interesting work of his career: developing a form of biofabrication called bioprinting. This innovation in 3D printing of human tissue led Andras and his father Gabor to partner with other co-founders to create the company Organovo (meaning “new organ”). Led by a dynamic team of forward-thinkers, Organovo was a pioneer in biofabrication focusing on creating human tissue models that could be used to accelerate pharma drug discovery and development.
Over ten years ago, Andras once again started thinking about biofabrication as a way to reimagine how the world approaches materials, sustainability and consumption, and how they are intertwined. Living in China in 2010-2011, Andras saw that rapid growth in consumption -- specifically in animal products such as leather and meat -- can come at great cost to the environment. He began to wonder if the principles of biofabrication could be used to make these animal products without the animal. In 2011, Modern Meadow (named to signify “a new field”) was founded.
Andras, Gabor and the small founding team at the newly-formed Modern Meadow began looking at the starting point for the creation of these materials: proteins. Experimenting with several different processes, and leveraging the knowledge and skill-set of a growing scientific team, Modern Meadow has been able to evolve its approach to create materials that support sustainability while balancing performance, aesthetics, and accessibility. While the technologies have evolved significantly since the beginning, the goal of achieving sustainability at scale has remained consistent.
Catherine Roggero-Lovisi joins other leading CEO’s, founders, and thought leaders that have participated in this informative and popular interview show. In the interview with Andy Jacob, Catherine Roggero-Lovisi discusses the newest offerings of Modern Meadow, what makes the company different than other firms, and shares thoughts on leadership and entrepreneurship. Catherine Roggero-Lovisi joins other leaders building strong and compelling companies that have been invited to participate in the exclusive series
Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine says, “The interview with Catherine Roggero-Lovisi was amazing. The success of Modern Meadow is a true testament to their team and their people. It was a real honor to have Catherine Roggero-Lovisi on the video series.
Andy Jacob says, “It’s the goal of DotCom Magazine to provide the absolute best in what entrepreneurship has to offer. We have interviewed many of the world’s leading entrepreneurs in their respective field. It takes amazing leadership to build a company like Modern Meadow. There are so many powerful and talented entrepreneurs throughout the world, and I am extremely fortunate to interview the best of the best. I always come away humbled by how many talented people are building amazing companies. As we scout the world for interesting entrepreneurs and companies, it is always a wonderful experience to meet leaders like Catherine Roggero-Lovisi who are forging an incredible path for others. At DotCom Magazine, we believe entrepreneurs are the heartbeat of the world. We believe it is a world where risk takers must be lauded, saluted, and respected. Successful entrepreneurs get up every morning and give an amazing effort. We salute the business leaders of this world like Catherine Roggero-Lovisi”.
ABOUT DOTCOM MAGAZINE
DotCom Magazine is a leading news platform providing fascinating interviews with news makers, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine is the leader in putting people with insatiable entrepreneurial spirit at the forefront of every story it covers. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Interview Video Series looks at business through the lens of a successful entrepreneur’s mindset. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Series has included high-profile leaders, including Inc 500 founders, Ted Talk presenters, ABC Shark Tank participants, venture backed visionaries, prolific CEO’s and Founders, and many other wonderful thought leaders and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine covers Founders and CEO’s making a difference. Regardless of who the entrepreneur is, where they live, or what they are doing, if it is interesting and newsworthy, DotCom Magazine covers it. In selecting entrepreneurs for this important video series, we consider the newsworthiness of the story and what our viewers want to learn about. If something is important to our viewers, it is important to DotCom Magazine. The people at DotCom Magazine believe in including a diverse range of entrepreneur voices in our interviews, and actively pursuing entrepreneurs making a positive difference in the world.
Andrew Jacob
DotCom Magazine
+1 602-909-9890
email us here
Catherine Roggero-Lovisi, CEO, Modern Meadow, A DotCom Magazine Interview