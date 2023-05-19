Harnessing the Power of Airborne Sensors: Pioneering Insights and Applications

Airborne Sensors Market1

An airborne sensor is a type of operator that can gather the information from airborne platforms; it can be manned or unmanned.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An airborne sensor is a type of operator that can gather the information from airborne platforms; it can be manned or unmanned. It is mostly used for the missions such as military, public safety, academic and commercial remote sensing purposes. In defense sector, airborne sensors support surveillance, intelligence, and reconnaissance collection operations. Also, it can be used in Combat Search & Rescue (CSAR) and tactical combat operations. Moreover, signal intelligence plays vital role in government and defence authorities. Moreover, combination of signal intelligence and airborne sensor helps in detecting, identifying, locating, and tracking the full-time spectrum awareness and intelligence to national as well as a tactical user.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Airborne Sensors Market," The airborne sensors market was valued at $9.2 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $14.5 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2030.

Covid-19 Scenario

Owing to lockdown restrictions and ban on import-export activities during the pandemic, production, R&D activities, and investments were stopped. Moreover, supply chain was disrupted. These factors led to impact on the revenue of the global airborne sensors market.

Many countries reduced their budgets for military and defense equipment to shift resources toward tackling the pandemic. Moreover, the economic uncertainty led to reduction in budgets for the defense sector. This, in turn, impacted the airborne sensors market growth negatively.

The airborne sensor industry will be witnessing a massive growth mainly because of the increase in adoption of airborne sensors in the defense sector. Airborne sensors can support surveillance, intelligence, and reconnaissance collection operations in military missions.

The global airborne sensors market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region. By type, the market has been divided into non-scanning and scanning airborne sensors. By application, the analysis has been divided into defense aircraft, commercial aircraft, and others. By region, the market is analysed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The report focuses on the global airborne sensors market and the major products & applications, where airborne sensors are deployed. It further highlights numerous factors that influence the airborne sensors industry growth, such as forecast, trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and roles of different key players that shape the market. The report focuses on the overall demand for airborne sensors in various countries, presenting data in terms of both value and volume. The revenue is calculated by proliferating the volume by region-specific prices, considering the region-wise differentiated prices.

Key Findings of the Study

On the basis of type, the non-scanning sub-segment emerged as the global leader in 2021 and is anticipated to be the largest market during the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the defense aircraft sub-segment emerged as the global leader in 2021 and is anticipated to be the largest market during the forecast period.

On the basis of region, Asia-Pacific is projected to have the fastest growing market during the forecast period.

The key players profiled in this report include HEXAGON, Thales Group, Raytheon Technologies, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Information Systems Laboratories (ISL), Teledyne Optech, General Dynamics Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., ITT INC. and AVT Airborne Sensing GmbH.

