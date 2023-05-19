Protein Chip Market 2021: Estimated to Observe Significant Growth to Reach $1,367.1 million by 2030

Protein Chip Market

Global protein chip market was valued at $652.8 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $1,367.1 million by 2030 | CAGR of 7.5%

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global protein chip market was pegged at $652.8 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $1.36 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Rise in prevalence of cancer, surge in adoption of advanced technology in diagnostics, and increase in demand for personalized diagnosis technology have boosted the growth of the global protein chip market. However, high cost of protein chip and complexity of production of protein chip hinder the market growth. On the contrary, development of new protein chip in Asian countries is expected to open new opportunities for the market players in the future.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/319

𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐨𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐢𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭-

The Covid-19 pandemic positively affected the market due to high demand for protein microarray from diagnostics laboratory.

Researchers used a SARS-CoV-2 proteome microarray to develop vaccination strategies, which in turn boosted the demand for protein chips.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (𝟐𝟎𝟎 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬, 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐬, 𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/c9de16aa2ab90fcf3d86fa39d4f1f784

The report segments the global protein chip market on the basis of technology, application, end user, and region.

Based on technology, the analytical microarrays segment held the lion’s share in 2020, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the market. However, the functional protein microarrays segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.1% from 2021 to 2030.

On the basis of application, the antibody characterization segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than two-fifths of the market. However, the diagnostics segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period.

The global protein chip market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America dominated in 2020 in terms of revenue, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period.

The global protein chip market report includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Illumina Inc, Raybiotech Inc, Agilent Technologies, Quotient limited, Perkin Elmer, Thermofisher Scientific, Danher Corporation, Bio-Rad laboratories, Arrayit Corporation, and Merck KGGA.

𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/319

𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

Gene Synthesis Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/gene-synthesis-market-A39015

Mobile Tomography Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/mobile-tomography-market-A31901

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐭:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com