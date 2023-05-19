Global Cell Harvesting Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors
The Business Research Company’s Cell Harvesting Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032
The Business Research Company’s “Cell Harvesting Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers the cell harvesting market outlook and every facet of the cell harvesting market research. As per TBRC’s cell harvesting market forecast, the cell harvesting market size is expected to reach $12.86 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.2%.
Rising cases of chronic disease are expected to propel the growth of the market going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest market share. Major players in the market include PerkinElmer Inc., Connectorate AG, Sartorius AG, Terumo Corporation, Cox Scientific Ltd., AVITA Medical Inc., Tomtec Inc., Teleflex Incorporated.
Cell Harvesting Market Segments
1) By Type: Manual Cell Harvesters, Automated Cell Harvesters
2) By End-Users: Biotechnology and Biopharmaceutical Companies, Research Institute, Other End-Users
3) By Distribution Channel: Retail, Direct Tenders
This type of harvesting is an essential unit operation that involves removing cells, cell fragments, and other soluble and insoluble impurities that are hazardous to subsequent chromatographic separation processes. It is an essential step in linking upstream monoclonal antibody synthesis to downstream purification.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Cell Harvesting Market Trends
4. Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Cell Harvesting Market Growth
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix
