Rybka Twins Dressed to Impress at Afterpay Australian Fashion Week
EINPresswire.com/ -- Social media sensations, gymnasts and twins, Sam and Teagan Rybka, known as the The Rybka Twins, today attended the Next Gen Runway at this year's Afterpay Australian Fashion Week.
With over 30 millions followers, the Twins were dressed head to toe in SHEIN.
Sam and Teagan looked enpointe and went full-twin in matching pinstripe pants and bustiers, pink patent shoes, accessorised with denim bags, belts and chokers.
The Rybka Twins rocketed to stardom after appearing on Australia’s Got Talent in 2013, where they performed acrobatic and dancing routines.
The Perth-based twins are in Australia’s top five most influential creators and have over 30 million followers across YouTube, Instagram and TikTok.
THe Rybka Twins are set to announce an exciting initiative with SHEIN in the coming weeks.
Please click here to download images of The Rybka Twins wearing SHEIN at AAFW.
Stephanie Carden
