A solemn meeting of the participants of the Central Asia – China Summit takes place

UZBEKISTAN, May 18 - A solemn meeting of the participants of the Central Asia – China Summit takes place

The Tang Paradise in Xi'an hosted an official meeting ceremony for the heads of state participating in the First Central Asia – China Summit.

The President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and his spouse were solemnly welcomed by the President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping and his spouse.

The ceremony was also attended by the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Zhaparov with his spouse, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, and the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov. The ceremony of joint photographing took place.

Distinguished guests on the square in front of the palace watched colorful theatrical performances and a concert program that reflects China’s rich history and culture.

The main events of the summit will be held tomorrow, May 19.

Source: UzA

