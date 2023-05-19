Peer to Peer Accommodation Market to See Huge Demand by 2030: Airbnb, Vrbo, Booking.com
Peer to Peer Accommodation Market Review: All Eyes on 2023 Outlook
Peer to Peer Accommodation Market research study is to define market sizes of various segments & countries by past years and to forecast the values by next 5 years.”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HTF Market Intelligence published a new research publication on Peer to Peer Accommodation Market Insights, to 2028" with 150+pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Peer to Peer Accommodation market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world, however latest scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Airbnb (United States), Vrbo (United States), Booking.com (Netherlands), Agoda Homes (Singapore), FlipKey (United States), OneFineStay (United Kingdom), 9flats (Germany), Homestay (United Kingdom), Wimdu (Germany), Tujia (China), Holidu (Germany)
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Peer to Peer Accommodation market to witness a CAGR of 14% during forecast period of 2023-2028. The market is segmented by Global Peer to Peer Accommodation Market Breakdown by Application (Tourist, Business Travellers, Others) by Type (Apartments, Houses, Villas, Others) by Price Range (Economy, Luxury, Premium) by Duration (Short-Term Rental, Long-Term Rental) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The Peer to Peer Accommodation market size is estimated to increase by USD 130 Billion at a CAGR of 14% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 57 Billion.
Definition:
Peer-to-peer (P2P) accommodation refers to a type of lodging where individuals rent out their homes or spare rooms to guests, typically through online platforms. The P2P accommodation market has grown significantly in recent years and is expected to continue to do so.
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
The Study Explore the Product Types of Peer to Peer Accommodation Market: Apartments, Houses, Villas, Others
Key Applications/end-users of Peer to Peer Accommodation Market: Tourist, Business Travellers, Others
Market Trends:
Increasing popularity of P2P accommodation platforms among millennials and Gen Z travelers
Market Drivers:
Convenience and affordability for travelers compared to traditional hotel stays
Market Opportunities:
Expansion of P2P accommodation platforms to new regions and untapped markets
