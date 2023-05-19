Global Virtual Power Plant Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Virtual Power Plant Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Virtual Power Plant Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the virtual power plant market. As per TBRC’s virtual power plant overview, the virtual power plant market size is expected to reach $5.04 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 20.9%.

Increasing demand for renewable energy is expected to propel the market going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest market share. Major virtual power plant companies include ABB Ltd., AGL Energy Ltd., Autogrid Systems Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Cpower Energy Management, Enbala Power Networks Inc., Enel X Ltd., Flexitricity Limited.

Virtual Power Plant Market Segments

1) By Technology: Distribution Generation, Demand Response, Mixed Asset

2) By Source: Renewable Energy, Cogeneration, Energy Storage

3) By End User: Industrial, Commercial, Residential

This type of power plant is a network of decentralized, moderate power-generating units operated by a single control system. The aim is to connect different energy sources into one cohesive unit, anything from solar and wind farms, to energy assets and battery storage units.

