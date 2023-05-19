Torba Province provides land for Solomon Islands in Vanuatu.

The people of Torba Province in Vanuatu have shown their commitment in linking with the Solomon Islands by offering two plots of land for the Solomon Islands Government and Temotu Province.

The plots of land are located on Torba’s provincial township of Sola, located on the Island of Vanua Lava.

Torba province which consists of the Torres and Banks group of Islands, is the northern most province of Vanuatu and sits near the border with Solomon Islands.

The plots of land were offered by the President of Torba Province, Salatiel Towia to the Solomon Islands delegation that attended the Solomon Islands, Vanuatu Joint- Maritime Border Senior Officials Meeting on Motalava Island in Vanuatu last week.

In receiving the gift, Head of the Solomon Islands delegation and Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade, Collin Beck said this act shows the genuineness of the Torba People towards intentions by the governments of Solomon Islands and Vanuatu towards strengthening people to people relations and trade along the shared border.

The Solomon Islands delegation acknowledged and welcomed the gesture of the province in the true Melanesian spirit and offered traditional gifts to the President and People of Torba Province to mark the occasion.

Among the Solomon Islands delegation to the meeting was the Temotu Provincial Minister for Finance, Hon. Edward Daiwo who thanked the Provincial Government of Torba for providing land to his Province.

Hon. Daiwo thanked officials of Vanuatu and his country of Solomon Islands for initiating border arrangements and citing subsequent opportunities in trade and cultural exchange are abound to benefit his Province.

Torba Province President, Salatiel Towia presenting a gift to Temotu Provincial Assembly Members, Hon. Edward Daiwo and Hon. John Mark.

Torba Province President, Salatiel Towia pointing out the allocated land for the Solomon Islands government and Temotu province.

Solomon Islands delegation attending a program hosted by the Torba Provincial government at Sola, on Vanua Lava Island.

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade, Collin Beck with gifts presented to the Torba Provincial delegation at Torba’s Provincial Capital, Sola last Friday.

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade, Collin Beck and Deputy Director Immigration, Chris Akosawa presenting gifts to Torba Provincial representatives.

Temotu Provincial Minister for Finance, Hon. Edward Daiwo presenting a traditional gift to the Director General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and External Trade of Vanuatu, Mr. Kalfau Kaloris.

––MFAET PRESS RELEASE