Commercial Satellite Imaging Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, May 19, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Commercial Satellite Imaging Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers commercial satellite imaging market research and every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s commercial satellite imaging market forecast, the commercial satellite imaging market size is predicted to reach a value of $6.36 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 10.2% through the forecast period.

Increasing concerns with respect to national security are expected to propel the commercial satellite imaging market demand going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest market share. Major commercial satellite imaging market leaders include Blacksky Global LLC, European Space Imaging (EUSI) GmbH, ImageSat International N.V. (iSi), Galileo Group Inc., L3Harris Technologies, Harris Corporation, Maxar Technologies Inc., Planet Labs PBC, SpaceKnow Inc., Telespazio France, DigitalGlobe.

Commercial Satellite Imaging Market Segments

1) By Technology: Optical, Radar

2) By Application: Geospatial Data Acquisition And Mapping, Natural Resource Management, Surveillance And Security, Conservation And Research, Disaster Management, Defence And Intelligence

3) By End User: Government, Military And Defense, Forestry And Agriculture, Energy, Civil Engineering And Archaeology, Transportation And Logistics, Other End Users

This type of satellite imaging refers to the use of satellites to capture high-resolution imagery and data for various purposes such as mapping, land use analysis, disaster response and environmental monitoring.

