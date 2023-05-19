Four Washington Educators Nominated for National STEM Teaching Award
Four teachers from Washington state have been nominated for the 2023 Presidential Award for Excellence in Math and Science Teaching (PAEMST)OLYMPIA, WA, USA, May 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Every year, the Presidential Award for Excellence in Math and Science Teaching (PAEMST) recognizes educators from across the country for both their deep knowledge of the subjects they teach as well as their ability to enable students to be successful in those areas. This year, four Washington educators are finalists for the award.
The state-level finalists are:
- Dr. Rama Devagupta, NBCT, a science teacher at Southridge High School in the Kennewick School District
- Dave Gamon, a science teacher at Northwood Middle School in the Mead School District
- Anthony Harris, a science teacher at Tumwater Middle School in the Tumwater School District
- Sara Rubio, a math teacher at Robert Eagle Staff Middle School in Seattle Public Schools
“These outstanding educators are creating learning experiences guided by their students’ own curiosity about the world around them,” said State Superintendent Chris Reykdal. “Engaging students with math and science in relatable, real-world ways cements their learning and prepares them for lifelong success.”
Finalists are selected by a statewide selection committee comprised of classroom teachers, school district staff, subject matter experts, and other education stakeholders. State-level finalists are recognized by state and regional math and science associations, and are invited to several state events for award-winning educators.
After being selected as state-level finalists, the national PAEMST committee will choose national awardees based on mastery of content, effective instructional approaches that support student learning, effective use of student assessments to guide learning, reflective practice and lifelong learning, and leadership and equity in education inside and outside of the classroom.
National awardees will be announced by the National Science Foundation and the White House at a later time. Those selected as national awardees will travel to Washington, D.C., to attend a series of recognition events and professional learning experiences, receive a certificate signed by the President of the United States, and accept a $10,000 award from the National Science Foundation.
The PAEMST program, first established by Congress in 1983, recognizes exemplary teaching in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields. It is the highest honor bestowed by the United States government specifically for K–12 STEM teaching.
The President may recognize up to 108 teachers each year. Since 1983, more than 80 Washington educators have earned the distinction.
For More Information
- Washington’s PAEMST program
- National PAEMST program
Washington Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction
Washington Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction
+1 360-725-6000
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube