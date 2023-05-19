Creative Diagnostics Launches Highly Specific Antibodies Against FXIIIa/F13A1 for Vascular Diseases

Creative Diagnostics has launched a set of highly specific antibodies against FXIIIa/F13A1 for vascular diseases.

SHIRLEY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Creative Diagnostics, a leading manufacturer and supplier of antibodies, antigens, and assay kits, has launched a set of highly specific antibodies against FXIIIa/F13A1 for vascular diseases. These antibodies can be used in various scientific applications such as WB, ELISA, IHC, and IP to facilitate drug development research.

Coagulation Factor XIIIa (FXIIIa) is a plasma transglutaminase that catalyzes the final step of the coagulation process and plays an important role in hemostasis. FXIIIa stabilizes blood clots by cross-linking the α- and γ-chains of fibrin. It also protects the newly formed clot from plasma protein-mediated fibrinolysis by cross-linking α2-antithrombin to fibrin. Furthermore, FXIIIa is a major determinant of clot size and the amount of red blood cells in the clot.

In addition to coagulation, Factor XIII has many other functions, including maintenance of pregnancy, wound healing, immunity, adipogenesis, and angiogenesis. There is increasing evidence that FXIII targets a wide range of additional substrates and is important in venous thromboembolism, arthropathies, systemic sclerosis, and other diseases. As a result, FXIIIa has emerged as a promising target for the development of drugs and therapies for related diseases.

Creative Diagnostics now offers a set of highly specific antibodies against FXIIIa/F13A1 that can be used in various scientific applications such as WB, ELISA, IHC and IP to enhance drug discovery research. All antibodies are well validated with extensive quality control data for measured specificity. In addition, Creative Diagnostics can provide a variety of labels upon request, while ensuring consistent quality and performance with ongoing replenishment.

For example, Anti-F13A1 monoclonal antibody, clone FQ4483 (CABT-33470RH) is suitable for IHC-P, IP, and WB. The protein encoded by the gene is a member of the Ser/Thr protein kinase family, which is highly similar to the gene products of S. cerevisiae cdc28 and S. pombe cdc2. It is a catalytic subunit of the protein kinase complex and is important for progression through the G1 phase of the cell cycle. However, the activity of this kinase is restricted to the G1-S phase and is controlled by the regulatory subunit D-type cell cycle protein and the CDK inhibitor p16 (INK4a). This kinase has been shown to be responsible for the phosphorylation of the retinoblastoma (Rb) gene product. Mutations in this gene and its related proteins, including D-type cellular proteins, p16(INK4a) and Rb, have been associated with tumorigenesis in several cancers. Moreover, several polyadenylation sites of this gene have been reported.

For more information about Creative Diagnostics’ highly specific antibodies against FXIIIα/F13A1 for vascular diseases or other products in coagulation research such as antibodies and antibody pair sets, please visit https://www.creative-diagnostics.com/fxiii-f13a1-a-promising-therapeutic-target-for-vascular-diseases.htm.

