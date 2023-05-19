BYDFi Emerges as Global Leader in Leveraged Tokens Among Crypto Exchanges
BYDFi is thrilled to announce the new leveraged tokens to its platform, making it one of the exchanges with the widest range of leveraged tokens in the market.SINGAPORE, May 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As the preferred cryptocurrency exchange among individual traders, BYDFi is committed to providing the highest quality services and trading features for cryptocurrency enthusiasts. BYDFi is thrilled to announce the 12 new leveraged tokens to its platform, making it one of the exchanges with the widest range of leveraged tokens available in the market today.
Leveraged tokens have gained significant popularity among traders seeking amplified exposure and potential returns in the volatile cryptocurrency market. These tokens allow users to trade with leveraged positions without the need for complicated margin trading strategies. With the twelve new leveraged tokens, BYDFi empowers its users with even more diverse trading options and opportunities to capitalize on market movements.
BYDFi supports leveraged tokens cover a wide spectrum of popular cryptocurrencies, including BTC、ETH、XRP、DOT、LINK、AAVE、ADA、ATOM、AVAX、BCH、BNB、DOGE、EOS、FTM、LTC、MATIC、NEAR、SHIB、TRX、UNI. The expanded selection enables traders to easily access leveraged positions on their favorite digital assets, enhancing their ability to take advantage of price fluctuations and optimize their trading strategies.
"We are delighted to offer our users an extended range of leveraged tokens, reinforcing BYDFi's commitment to meet the evolving needs of our retail traders," said Michael Hung, the CMO of BYDFi. "By providing access to a comprehensive selection of leveraged tokens, we aim to empower our users with greater flexibility and the potential for enhanced profits in their trading endeavors."
BYDFi's relentless focus on user experience and customer satisfaction has propelled it to the forefront of the cryptocurrency exchange landscape. Alongside the expansion of leveraged tokens, BYDFi continues to offer a suite of features that include low slippage, deep liquidity, and maximum leverage of up to 200x, providing traders with a reliable and high-performance trading environment.
About BYDFi
BYDFi is a leading cryptocurrency social trading exchange for individual investors. BYDFi has been offering professional, convenient, and innovative trading solutions to global users since 2020, including spot trading, lite contracts, perpetual contracts, and copy trading.
With the slogan "BUIDL Your Dream Finance" takes cryptocurrency trading to a whole new level. BYDFi aspires for its platform to afford users autonomy and leave a permanent imprint on the sector's progress.
BYDFi: https://www.bydfi.com
Media Contact： Jeanne Hsieh
Contact: media@bydfi.com
Jeanne Hsieh
BYDFi
media@bydfi.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube