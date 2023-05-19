Creative Diagnostics Announces the Launch of Radial Immunodiffusion Testing Service

Creative Diagnostics has launched its new Single Radial Immunodiffusion Testing services for the biological industry.

As an expert in providing solutions to assist virology and microbiology research, Creative Diagnostics has launched its new Single Radial Immunodiffusion Testing services for the biological industry that facilitate researchers in determining the amount or concentration of antigens in a sample.

Single radial immunodiffusion (SRID) is an agar gel precipitation test used to determine the amount or concentration of antigens in a sample. Antibodies of known specificity are uniformly distributed in an agar gel, and a sample containing the antigen of interest is placed in a well in the gel. The antigen then diffuses radially from the well to form a precipitate ring at the point of antibody-antigen equilibrium. Finally, the concentration of the antigen is determined by measuring the diameter of the precipitate ring and by extrapolation using a standard curve.

WHO guidelines require vaccine manufacturers to determine the potency of their products at the time of release and throughout the licensed shelf life. The SRID assay is the current gold standard for influenza vaccine potency. The assay is based on the diffusion of viral antigen into an agarose gel containing antibodies specific for the antigen being tested. Meanwhile, the interaction between antigen and antibody produces a precipitation zone whose size is proportional to the amount of antigen applied. Thus, the potency value of an unknown preparation can be determined by comparing the size of the precipitation zone.

Creative Diagnostics' new SRID testing services provide customers with accurate and reliable results for their samples. In addition to immunology, i.e., determining the amount or concentration of antigen in a sample, these services can be used to estimate immunoglobulin classes and IgG and IgM antibodies in serum, determine the relative purity of an antigen preparation, and perform serological studies.

The SRID testing service can provide customers with easily interpretable results, and its sensitivity and specificity depend on the quality of the antibodies used in the assay. Because SRID has been in use for decades, there is a large amount of historical data and experience. It measures the antigens considered most relevant to protection, especially those in the original conformation. It can also be used to test the potency of the final product, which is almost always polyvalent.

Creative Diagnostics' experienced scientists can provide customers with expert advice on how to optimize their assays for maximum sensitivity and specificity. The company’s state-of-the-art equipment and techniques ensure that all samples are tested to the highest standards.

