DEVOLVER DIGITAL AND ATARI TO HEADLINE BIG FESTIVAL 2023 PANORAMA MUNDO
Publishers confirm 7 different titles showcased during the eventSAO PAULO, BRAZIL, May 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Brazil’s International Games (BIG) Festival, the largest independent games, creation, business and networking event in Latin America, has announced today that renowned international publishers Devolver Digital and Atari will participate to the Panorama Mundo showcase. Panorama Mundo is the area within BIG Festival featuring international games selected during the event for the audience to play. The two publishers have confirmed that they will make 7 different playable titles available. In addition to Devolver Digital and Atari, Ubisoft, Warner Bros. Games and Wargaming are also confirmed as official exhibitors at BIG Festival 2023.
Devolver Digital, a publisher specialized in independent games who has participated to BIG Festival since its first edition in 2012, is bringing 4 game demos across 6 game stations at the Panorama Mundo section. Although Devolver Digital has not revealed the name of the games yet, the anticipation is growing for the titles to be disclosed soon.
Additionally, Atari will occupy 5 stations of the Panorama Mundo section and will bring 3 playable games to the audience of the BIG Festival. The company will feature the title Mr. Run and Jump and 2 unannounced games to be revealed soon including a world premiere playable.
“Panorama Mundo is an opportunity for us to showcase and reveal to the public major news and world premieres from international publishers. Hosting renowned publishers from all over the world with a wide list of titles is a testimony to the event’s success for the fans and the industry at the same time”, says Gustavo Steinberg, BIG Festival director.
BIG Festival 2023 will take place between June 28th and July 2nd at São Paulo Expo. The 11th edition is shaping up to be the biggest ever, with over 50,000 visitors expected. BIG Festival 2023 will feature several events and the attendance of special guests, such as the already confirmed publishers Ubisoft, Warner Bros. Games and Wargaming, as well as personalities like the Brazilian Counter-Strike streamer, Gaules, one of the biggest streamers in Brazil and the world, and Tribo.
Tickets for the festival - with game demos and lectures - can be purchased at BIG's Website.
For the business meeting area (Area Business), tickets are available on the Business Platform of BIG Festival 2023.
About BIG Festival
The BIG Festival (Best International Games Festival) has been held since 2012 and is the most important festival and game market in Latin America. Its mission is to strengthen the gaming ecosystem in the region, - showing the best games in the world at the festival, game launches from renowned publishers, business meetings, awards, great press coverage, lectures and the presence of the main players in the region, as well as as publishers and investors worldwide.
About Brazilian Game Companies Association
Brazil Games Association, the Brazilian Game Companies Association, was founded in 2004 and represents Brazilian studios developing games on various platforms. Besides catalyzing the game production in the country by training and promoting expertise, Brazil Games Association aims at making Brazilian creativity and technology available to the main players of the international game industry.
Damien Sarrazin
HomeRun PR
email us here