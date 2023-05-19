Assistant Prosecutor Appointed Montgomery County Judge

Judge-designee Ellis will begin her judgeship next month.

Montgomery County assistant prosecutor Elizabeth A. Ellis was appointed today as judge for the Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas, General Division.

Ellis will assume office on June 20, 2023. She takes the seat formerly held by Judge Mary Kate Huffman who was elected to the Second District Court of Appeals. Ellis must win election in November 2024 to retain the seat for the term expiring on July 1, 2027.

The judge-designee has been with the Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office since 2021. She spent the previous 19 years at the prosecutor’s office in Greene County. Her time there included the roles of civil division chief, chief appellate counsel, and juvenile division chief.

Ellis received her law degree from the University of Dayton School of Law and her undergraduate from Denison University.