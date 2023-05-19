Walmart Mexico Partners with GoodMaps to Offer a Digital Navigation Experience
This partnership will implement a pilot launch of GoodMaps Explore: a free and innovative indoor navigation app.LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- App Allows Blind and Visually Impaired Community to Shop Independently in Walmart Stores
Walmart Mexico has announced a new partnership with GoodMaps. This partnership will implement a pilot launch of GoodMaps Explore: a free and innovative indoor navigation app that delivers an inclusive, multimodal, and infrastructure-free wayfinding platform that improves and modernizes complex spaces. Using LiDAR imaging and precise camera positioning, Explore provides real-time, turn-by-turn directions to the product they wish to buy and other amenities such as bathrooms and the pharmacy counter.
With GoodMaps Explore, the user is equipped and empowered with the tools they need to independently and confidently navigate Walmart’s stores from the parking lot to the checkout counter.
Regarding the launch, Mariano Ramos (Walmart Mexico’s Omnichannel & Ecosystem Operations Lead) said, “With the launch of this app, we are pioneering support for as many customers as possible… This development could not have been possible without the support of the Walmart customer community. I invite all our local customers to come out and try the technology.”
One test user, Ezequiel Cruz Bermeo Rivera, praised GoodMaps Explore, commenting that “it gives us independence, autonomy and [the confidence] to be able to walk in a store as big as this.” While Valtier Meija said, “I [now] feel confident to go to the supermarket alone… before I needed another person to do my shop, but today I can do it with GoodMaps.”
Explore will be available in Walmart Mexico’s Torres Lindavista store from late April.
If you are interested in being involved or participating in the Walmart Mexico project at the Torres Lindavista, please reach out to: evelyn.tichenor@goodmaps.com
The app is available for free to download and use on all iOS and Android platforms. The new version of the app, v2.0 – featuring significant advancements in functionality and user experience including a visual map view and augmented reality – will be released in July 2023.
Established in 2019 at the American Printing House for the Blind, GoodMaps provides innovative and adaptable indoor navigation that enables everyone the freedom and autonomy to discover and interact with the world around them. Their relationship with Walmart began in late 2021, when – in conjunction with International Emerging Tech (IET) – they commenced a three-phase testing process at the Bentonville Associate Store. These tests have streamlined the user experience considerably for all shoppers regardless of their routing requirements or visual status.
For additional information about GoodMaps, including the Explore app, visit: goodmaps.com
