ADAM HORNER ANNOUNCED BY SONIC GODS STUDIOS AS PRODUCER FOR "JUST HANDS: FOR THE LOVE OF RACING" AND "60 DAY HUSTLE"
EINPresswire.com/ -- Sonic Gods Studios is thrilled to announce its exciting parntnership with renowned film and TV producer Adam Horner for two highly anticipated upcoming series, "Just Hands: For the Love of Racing" and "60 Day Hustle." This partnership is set to deliver extraordinary storytelling and captivating narratives to audiences worldwide.
"Just Hands: For the Love of Racing" takes viewers on an immersive journey through the life of Torsten Gross, a fearless quadriplegic race car driver who defies all odds to claim his place in the high-profile leagues of performance racing. Prepare to be inspired as you witness Gross's unwavering determination and experience the heart-pounding world of motorsports like never before.
In "60 Day Hustle," we follow the intense race against time as five aspiring entrepreneurs guided by the brilliant business mogul Rudy Mawer, strive to build their startups from scratch in just 60 days. Thrilling challenges and nail-biting moments await as these individuals chase their dreams and compete for a life-changing investment in their businesses. Get ready for an adrenaline-fueled series that showcases the indomitable spirit of entrepreneurship.
Adam Horner, acclaimed for his exceptional production prowess, couldn't contain his excitement about the upcoming productions. He shared, "I am absolutely thrilled to be part of these projects. Torsten and Rudy are incredible talents, and their stories will undoubtedly captivate audiences. Sonic Gods Studios' dedication to innovation and storytelling aligns perfectly with my creative vision. I have complete confidence that these shows will resonate with viewers worldwide."
Sonic Gods Studios, known for its commitment to inspiring audiences and creating a positive impact through captivating content, are the company behind both series with production for both projects starting this year. Both "Just Hands: For the Love of Racing" and "60 Day Hustle" are poised to captivate viewers globally. Horner added, "Sonic Gods Studios' unwavering dedication to innovation, storytelling, and making a positive difference is truly remarkable. I am confident that together, we will create exceptional television that leave a lasting impact." Sonic Gods’ CEO, Chris Hayman, shared “we are over the moon to bring Adam’s incredible talents to these projects.”
For further information or media inquiries, please contact:
Sonic Gods Studios
Press Relations
Email: info@sonicgods.net
About Sonic Gods Studios:
Sonic Gods Studios is dedicated to inspiring and elevating humanity through its compelling content. As a visionary production company, Sonic Gods Studios aims to revolutionize the entertainment industry by financing projects in partnership with brands. Their passion for innovation and storytelling sets them apart, and they are committed to producing transformative projects that resonate with audiences worldwide.
About Adam Horner:
Adam Horner is an acclaimed film and TV producer known for consistently delivering high-quality projects that leave a lasting impact on viewers. Recent credits include Cypher - A Roku Original and Zane Lampreys Tender Looks on Amazon Prime.
Aidan Tracey
"Just Hands: For the Love of Racing" takes viewers on an immersive journey through the life of Torsten Gross, a fearless quadriplegic race car driver who defies all odds to claim his place in the high-profile leagues of performance racing. Prepare to be inspired as you witness Gross's unwavering determination and experience the heart-pounding world of motorsports like never before.
In "60 Day Hustle," we follow the intense race against time as five aspiring entrepreneurs guided by the brilliant business mogul Rudy Mawer, strive to build their startups from scratch in just 60 days. Thrilling challenges and nail-biting moments await as these individuals chase their dreams and compete for a life-changing investment in their businesses. Get ready for an adrenaline-fueled series that showcases the indomitable spirit of entrepreneurship.
Adam Horner, acclaimed for his exceptional production prowess, couldn't contain his excitement about the upcoming productions. He shared, "I am absolutely thrilled to be part of these projects. Torsten and Rudy are incredible talents, and their stories will undoubtedly captivate audiences. Sonic Gods Studios' dedication to innovation and storytelling aligns perfectly with my creative vision. I have complete confidence that these shows will resonate with viewers worldwide."
Sonic Gods Studios, known for its commitment to inspiring audiences and creating a positive impact through captivating content, are the company behind both series with production for both projects starting this year. Both "Just Hands: For the Love of Racing" and "60 Day Hustle" are poised to captivate viewers globally. Horner added, "Sonic Gods Studios' unwavering dedication to innovation, storytelling, and making a positive difference is truly remarkable. I am confident that together, we will create exceptional television that leave a lasting impact." Sonic Gods’ CEO, Chris Hayman, shared “we are over the moon to bring Adam’s incredible talents to these projects.”
For further information or media inquiries, please contact:
Sonic Gods Studios
Press Relations
Email: info@sonicgods.net
About Sonic Gods Studios:
Sonic Gods Studios is dedicated to inspiring and elevating humanity through its compelling content. As a visionary production company, Sonic Gods Studios aims to revolutionize the entertainment industry by financing projects in partnership with brands. Their passion for innovation and storytelling sets them apart, and they are committed to producing transformative projects that resonate with audiences worldwide.
About Adam Horner:
Adam Horner is an acclaimed film and TV producer known for consistently delivering high-quality projects that leave a lasting impact on viewers. Recent credits include Cypher - A Roku Original and Zane Lampreys Tender Looks on Amazon Prime.
Aidan Tracey
Sonic Gods Inc
email us here