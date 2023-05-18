When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: May 18, 2023 FDA Publish Date: May 18, 2023 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared milk Company Name: Nature’s Energy Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Children’s Chewable Colostrum

Company Announcement

Nature’s Energy of Pleasant Grove, UT is voluntarily recalling Children’s Chewable Colostrum because it may contain undeclared milk allergen. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

Nature’s Energy Children’s Chewable Colostrum products sold online at www.naturesenergy.com and www.amazon.com

The following products are being recalled Childrens Chewable Colostrum Berry, Chocolate and Orange Creamsicle flavors. 180 count.

Berry Chewables, 180 count, UPC 804879183945 GTIN 860008676979, LOT # 660, Best By 02/24 and LOT # 694, Best By 12/24.

Chocolate Chewables, 180 count, UPC 804879183952 GTIN 860008676986, LOT # 661, Best By 02/24 and LOT # 695, Best By 12/24.

Orange Creamsicle Chewables, 180 count, UPC 804879183969 GTIN 860008676993, LOT # 634, Best By 08/23, and LOT # 693, Best By 12/24.

No illnesses or deaths have been reported to date in connection with these products.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the Colostrum containing product was distributed in packaging that did not indicate the presence of milk proteins.

This recall is being made with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Customers with a milk allergy or sensitivity who have purchased the affected product are urged not to consume the product and dispose of it or return it to their place of purchase for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may contact the company at 801-785-2304 or send email to admin@naturesenergy.us from 8am-4pm MT, Monday-Thursday.