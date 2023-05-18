New Cosmetic Surgery Guidelines Australia
Dr. Mitchell Kim from Cosmos Aesthetics shares changes being made to Cosmetic Surgery Guidelines in Australia.AUSTRALIA, May 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Mitchell Kim from Cosmos Aesthetics shares changes being made to Cosmetic Surgery Guidelines in Australia. This changes take effect July 1st 2023.
From July 1st all cosmetic surgical procedure must be conducted in a licensed and accredited day hospital facility. Secondly in order to have a consultation process you must have a referral from your general practitioner & there are now two compulsory consultations. One of them must be a face to face with the practitioner who will be performing the surgery. Only after that face to face consultation can you can sign a consent form. Now after the consent form is signed you still must wait a compulsory 7 day cooling off period before you can proceed and book your procedure with a deposit.
In summary new cosmetic surgery guidelines state
• The need for GP referral prior to having a cosmetic consultation
• The need for two consultations prior to surgery. One of them must be a face to face with the practitioner who will be performing the surgery. Only
after that face to face consultation then you can sign a consent form.
• After the consent form is signed you need a 7 day cooling off period before booking surgery with a deposit.
• The need for the psychological assessment of patients
• All cosmetic surgical procedure must be conducted in a licensed and accredited day hospital facility
• Significant changes to how social media can be used by doctors in the cosmetic industry
There are also changes to non surgical treatments within the Cosmetic industry.
The new non-surgical requirements including:
• Changes to the consent process including explicit financial consent and supplying patients with a copy of the document.
• The requirement for injectors to assess patients for body dysmorphic disorder.
Check out the link below for further details.
https://www.medicalboard.gov.au/Codes-Guidelines-Policies/Cosmetic-medical-and-surgical-procedures-guidelines.aspx
Cosmos Aesthetics provide cutting edge Cosmetic Surgery in Sydney, Melbourne, Canberra, Adelaide & Gold Coast. The group has performed over 20000 Liposuction & Fat Transfer Procedures.
Dr. Mitchell Kim.
Cosmos Aesthetics
email us here