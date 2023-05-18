Richmond Virginia Hospital Bed Company Helping Home Care Patients with Used Refurbished Medical Beds
A hospital bed company in Richmond Virginia is helping residents in Virginia, Maryland and North Carolina with used refurbished hospital grade beds for home use
Getting insurance carriers to provide a hospital grade medical bed can be challenging. Our Richmond Virginia medical equipment company provides families with used refurbished Hill Rom and Stryker beds”RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Finding the right hospital bed for home care, long term care and home use can be challenging. There are a host of durable medical equipment providers in Richmond Virginia and local areas but few if any carry hospital grade beds. As it turns out there is a large difference in features and quality that hospital grade beds have that home care beds do not. For patients and families that need a commercial grade full electric medical bed there are not very many places to turn to and many times insurance providers are unable to provide this with current insurance policies. One Richmond Virginia based company named "USA Med Bed, LLC" is helping these patients and families with reconditioned and refurbished hospital beds used in hospitals.
Hospital grade care is the type of care which includes commercial grade medical equipment. There is a large difference in standards for what is acceptable for home use and what is acceptable for hospital grade use. In hospitals this would mean a hospital bed would need to be full electric, be able to run seven days a week twenty four hours a day for years on end and have features like Trendelenburg and Reverse Trendelenburg which will assist with caring for patients with cardiac related issues and swelling of the feet. Most home care hospital beds provided by insurance or durable medical equipment companies have a spring bed deck. Hospital grade beds will have a solid metal or non flexing metal mesh that does not bend and provides able support for people to have a strong support surface underneath them This is ideal for patients using an air mattress system and also for bariatric and larger patients so they do not sink into the middle of the bed. With home care beds that have a spring deck this is a common problem that makes the bed uncomfortable and in some cases can cause bed sores or pressure wounds. The USA Med Bed used refurbished bed inventory consists of hospital grade beds that are much more affordable and still have a lot of life in them. These are ideal beds for home care and for long term care patients that need a higher level of patient care.
When it comes to working with patients that spend extended amounts of time in bed an air mattress system is ideal. An air mattress system will provide additional features like low air loss, alternating pressure and in some cases auto patient turning which will help move the person and turn them throughout the night and day. In this case a hospital bed with a built in air system can be an ideal choice. Other features like a chair position help with bodily circulation, comfort and make it easier to do things like eat in bed. A chair position is another common feature found in a commercial grade medical bed and not common in standard home care beds.
"We are seeing a growing number of people and families looking for hospital grade beds because the beds provided by insurance carriers are not going to work", said USA Med Bed, LLC spokesperson Sean Callahan. "There is a huge difference in a commercial grade hospital bed from a standard home care bed and for people spending a lot of time in bed this can make a big difference. Our company is filling a huge niche in the medical equipment and durable medical equipment industry by providing used Hill Rom and Stryker medical beds to these patients and families", he concluded.
Hill Rom and Stryker control the vast majority of the hospital bed marketplace and many times hospital beds are released from a hospital because there has been a change in vendors. When a hospital changes vendors for hospital beds and stretchers many times the old manufacturer beds are removed and sold into a secondary bed market. Companies like USA Med Bed, LLC go in and purchase these beds and sell them to oversea and International hospitals in addition to providing them to home care and long term care locations. Patients with ALS, MS, quadriplegic, paraplegic and other types of serious health issues are the ones that benefit from being able to purchase a used Hill Rom or Stryker hospital grade bed. These beds sold refurbished are normally fifty to seventy percent cheaper that buying those same bed models new.
Based out of Glen Allen, on the outskirts of Richmond Virginia, USA Med Bed, LLC has an experienced staff of technicians and staff that know the beds well and also understand the needs of patients with bed sores, pressure wounds and wound care. Having an experienced staff that can address the needs of each patient and know what air mattress system, hospital mattress and hospital bed model is best for each situation is another benefit the company offers.
USA Med Bed, LLC does not work with insurance providers but many times insurance companies do provide a reimbursement amount given for families and care givers looking to go outside the system to get a higher level of patient care and hospital bed. The company delivers beds in Richmond, Northern Virginia, Virginia Beach, Norfolk and Williamsburg and ships hospital beds to Maryland, North Carolina, New York, New Jersey, South Carolina and Florida. The company also has a branch in San Diego California which serves Los Angeles and Southern California communities.
