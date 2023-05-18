HopeRaisers Global Foundatio : Empowering Lives, Transforming Communities
Spreading Hope and Empowering the Less Privileged
We believe that everyone, regardless of their circumstances, deserves a chance to thrive and make a positive contribution to society.”FCT, ABUJA, APO URBAN SHELTA MALL ZONE C, APO RESETTLEMENT, NIGERIA, May 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Hope Raisers Global Foundation, a non-profit organization based in Abuja, Nigeria, is making significant strides in uplifting the lives of the needy, deprived, distressed, and vulnerable individuals within our society. With a mission to connect people with hope, educate their minds, and empower their hands to contribute meaningfully to humanity, the foundation has become a beacon of light for countless individuals and communities in need.
— Angonimi David-Imeh
Established with the vision of being the people's eyes, pointing towards a hopeful future, Hope Raisers Global Foundation has been at the forefront of making a positive difference for over five years. Registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), the foundation's headquarters is at Apo Urban Shelta Plaza, Apo Resettlement Zone C, FCT, Abuja, Nigeria.
Hope Raisers Global Foundation operates on the core values of Discover, Educate, Empower, and Deploy (DEED). Their dedicated team passionately engages in various notable projects across Nigeria, striving to bring hope and transformation to those who need it most. The foundation has recently actively supported different Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) Camps in FCT, Abuja. Through consistent visits, training programs, provision of meals, and empowerment initiatives, they have substantially impacted the lives of children, youths, and women residing in these camps. The foundation is open to partnerships and collaborations with like-minded individuals and organizations that share their vision of creating a better world for all.
"Our aim is to help individuals unleash their God-given potentials by connecting with their hearts, enlightening their minds, and empowering their hands to be valuable to humanity," said Angonimi David-Imeh, the founder of Hope Raisers Global Foundation. "We believe that everyone, regardless of their circumstances, deserves a chance to thrive and make a positive contribution to society."
The foundation's efforts have received widespread recognition and appreciation from beneficiaries, local communities, and partner organizations. Through their commitment to service, Hope Raisers Global Foundation has created sustainable change by providing education, skills training, and resources to those in need. Their holistic approach to empowerment ensures that individuals are supported and equipped with the tools necessary to break free from the cycle of poverty and dependency.
Hope Raisers Global Foundation can be found on various social media platforms to stay connected and share updates about their initiatives. Visit their website at www.hrgfoundation.com to learn more about their work, access resources, and discover opportunities for collaboration. Follow them on Facebook at Hope Raisers Global Foundation, Instagram at @hrgfoundation, and Twitter at @hrgfoundation.
For more information, please contact:
