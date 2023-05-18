Wyoming Veterans Commission seeks commissioners for various districts

The Wyoming Veterans Commission is seeking individuals to fill commissioner vacancies in several districts across the State of Wyoming. Available positions are as follows:

• Judicial District 2: Albany and Carbon Counties

• Judicial District 5: Big Horn, Hot Springs, Park, and Washakie Counties

• Judicial District 6: Campbell, Crook, and Weston Counties

• Judicial District 7: Natrona County

• Judicial District 8: Converse, Goshen, Niobrara, and Platte Counties

Applicants interested in these vacancies must apply following the guidelines provided at https://governor.wyo.gov/state-government/boards-commissions. Submit all applications to the Governor’s Office.

The positions will remain open until filled.

The Wyoming Veterans Commission is vital in advising the Governor and Wyoming Legislature on matters related to state and federal veterans’ benefits. In addition, the commission oversees various programs and institutions dedicated to supporting veterans, including the veterans’ services program, Oregon Trail State Veterans Cemetery, Military Records, Highly Rural Transportation Program, Wyoming Veterans Museum, and the Wyoming National Guard Museum.

The commission meets quarterly, or as necessary, to address issues relevant to all Wyoming veterans. Each commissioner serves a three-year term. One seat is available in each district.

To gather further information about the commission and its responsibilities, please visit https://wyomilitary.wyo.gov/resources/veteran/veteranscommission/. For specific inquiries about the current vacancies, kindly contact the commission at 307-777-8152.