Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,602 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 447,948 in the last 365 days.

Wyoming Veterans Commission seeks commissioners for various districts

The Wyoming Veterans Commission is seeking individuals to fill commissioner vacancies in several districts across the State of Wyoming. Available positions are as follows:

• Judicial District 2: Albany and Carbon Counties
• Judicial District 5: Big Horn, Hot Springs, Park, and Washakie Counties
• Judicial District 6: Campbell, Crook, and Weston Counties
• Judicial District 7: Natrona County
• Judicial District 8: Converse, Goshen, Niobrara, and Platte Counties

Applicants interested in these vacancies must apply following the guidelines provided at https://governor.wyo.gov/state-government/boards-commissions. Submit all applications to the Governor’s Office.

The positions will remain open until filled.

The Wyoming Veterans Commission is vital in advising the Governor and Wyoming Legislature on matters related to state and federal veterans’ benefits. In addition, the commission oversees various programs and institutions dedicated to supporting veterans, including the veterans’ services program, Oregon Trail State Veterans Cemetery, Military Records, Highly Rural Transportation Program, Wyoming Veterans Museum, and the Wyoming National Guard Museum.

The commission meets quarterly, or as necessary, to address issues relevant to all Wyoming veterans. Each commissioner serves a three-year term. One seat is available in each district.

To gather further information about the commission and its responsibilities, please visit https://wyomilitary.wyo.gov/resources/veteran/veteranscommission/. For specific inquiries about the current vacancies, kindly contact the commission at 307-777-8152.

You just read:

Wyoming Veterans Commission seeks commissioners for various districts

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more