New Las Vegas Strip Project Begins Construction During ICSC
ICSC attendees can visit location of highly anticipated street-oriented retail development BLVD by 5+design, Egg 3 Studio, and BWA on Las Vegas Strip
CA-based architecture studio 5+design along with 3 Egg Studio, and executive architectural firm BWA, sees construction on their project BLVD begin during ICSC Las Vegas.
— Michael Ellis
This weekend from May 21-23, attendees will have the chance to visit the site of the highly anticipated street-oriented retail development situated along Las Vegas Blvd. Spanning over 700 feet along the Vegas Strip, BLVD will feature 400,000 square feet of double-height premier street retail that stretches from the ground level to the dynamic rooftop. Here, guests can take in sweeping views of the iconic Las Vegas strip from the rooftop’s 110,000-square-foot terrace that will soon host a roster of rotating events and immersive experiences.
The Gindi Capital-owned project aims to provide a one-of-a-kind opportunity for flagship retail destinations directly on Las Vegas Blvd. Contrary to the conventional retail experience found on the Strip, typically confined within malls or casinos, BLVD seeks to cultivate a unique interaction between guests and the city. By offering an exclusive entertainment and food destination that overlooks the Strip, BLVD creates a human-scale atmosphere that enables visitors to feel fully engaged with the landmarks that envelop them.
The design team for BLVD was inspired by the vibrant spirit of Las Vegas, with a framework that encourages tenants to be expressive and bold. Leveraging the temperate fall through spring climate, the project seamlessly integrates indoor and outdoor tenant opportunities, creating a harmonious blend for an extraordinary experience.
The project also stands alone in its design configuration. BLVD’s 54ft two-story storefront heights are intentionally exaggerated, providing tenants with a larger-than-life presence on the Strip. The vertical circulation, strategically located at the center and south end, is a celebrated feature that entices guests to explore and venture up into the project.
Distinguishing itself from many Las Vegas projects that are internally oriented, BLVD prioritizes its focus on the Strip, enabling a heightened level of engagement at the ground level. This deliberate configuration naturally lends itself to an optimal setting for outdoor entertainment and an elevated dining experience with its rooftop food venues that look out over the vibrant street below.
BLVD represents a true collaboration between the three architecture studios. For the 5+design team, this groundbreaking project establishes an optimal indoor-outdoor connection and unique quality that they are hoping will resonate with ICSC attendees.
About ICSC Las Vegas
The member organization for industry advancement, ICSC promotes the marketplaces where people shop, dine, work, and gather as vital ingredients of communities and economies.
About 5+design
5+design is a creative international architecture and planning practice led by founding principals Michael Ellis, Stan Hathaway, and Arthur Benedetti. Their work encompasses retail, mixed-use, residential, and large-scale urban planning.
About 3 Egg Studio
Founded by architect Ramon Hone, 3 Egg Studio is based in Southern California and working on a range of creative projects.
About BWA
BWA is focused on attention to detail. They have been creating responsive design solutions that are cost-effective and efficient for over 38 years.
