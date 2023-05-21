Above and Beyond Medical Transportation Offers Reliable Transportation Solution for Outpatient Day Surgery
We're dedicated to serving the community, helping patients access care," says Fidel Miralles, CEO of Above and Beyond Transportation.”SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Above and Beyond Medical Transportation is a company that is dedicated to providing reliable transportation services for outpatient day surgery patients in San Diego, California. They understand that transportation can be a major concern for patients who require outpatient surgery, and they are committed to providing safe, comfortable, and efficient transportation services.
— Our goal is stress-free transportation.
The company has a team of experienced and compassionate drivers who are dedicated to providing the best care to their patients. They have the expertise to handle any transportation needs and can ensure that patients arrive at their appointments safely and on time. The drivers are trained to provide excellent customer service and to handle any concerns that patients may have during the transportation process.
Above and Beyond Medical Transportation offers a range of transportation services tailored to meet the unique needs of outpatient day surgery patients. They provide transportation to and from surgery centers, medical offices, and hospitals, and they can also provide transportation for follow-up appointments and post-operative care. The company's vehicles are equipped with the latest safety features, and they are regularly maintained to ensure that they are always in excellent condition.
Patient comfort is a top priority for Above and Beyond Medical Transportation. The company's vehicles are spacious, clean, and equipped with comfortable seating. The drivers are trained to provide a comfortable and stress-free transportation experience for their patients, and they work hard to ensure that each patient is comfortable and relaxed during the ride.
Above and Beyond Medical Transportation is committed to providing affordable transportation services without compromising on quality. The company understands that transportation can be a significant expense for many patients, and they work hard to keep their prices competitive. They believe that transportation should be accessible to everyone, and they are dedicated to helping patients access the care they need without breaking the bank.
Above and Beyond Medical Transportation is a company that is dedicated to providing the best possible care to their patients. They are committed to providing safe, reliable, and affordable transportation services to ensure that patients can access the care they need without worrying about transportation. The company is always looking for ways to improve their services and to better meet the needs of their patients.
For more information about Above and Beyond Medical Transportation and their services, please visit their website at www.aboveandbeyondtransportationinc.com. If you have any questions or would like to schedule transportation, please contact the company directly at 619-714-2660 or email them at Account_Manager@aboveandbeyondtransportationinc.com.
Contact Information:
Above and Beyond Transportation
4660 La Jolla Village Drive, Suites 100 & 200 San Diego, Ca 92122
Phone: 6197142660
Email:Account_Manager@aboveandbeyondtransportationinc.com
Website: www. aboveandbeyondtransportationinc.com
Fidel Miralles
ABOVE AND BEYOND TRANSPORTATION INC.
+1 619-272-4481
