Mena Wahezi Runs TCS NYC Marathon to Raise Funds for Children's Hospital
Support Mena Wahezi's mission as she runs the TCS NYC Marathon, raising funds for a children's hospital. Make a difference in pediatric care today.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On November 5th, 2023, Mena Wahezi, a passionate advocate, will participate in the TCS New York City Marathon as a Champion for CHAM, aiming to raise funds for the children's hospital at Montefiore. Inspired by the QUILT team's support for families navigating life-threatening illnesses, Mena is determined to contribute to CHAM's programs and services through her fundraising efforts.
A Personal Connection
Mena's decision to run for CHAM stems from a personal connection to the hospital's QUILT team, which provides invaluable support to families facing challenging medical decisions. Understanding the impact of such compassionate care, Mena Wahezi is motivated to ensure that other families can benefit from these vital services.
Empowering CHAM's Mission
The Children's Hospital at Montefiore is renowned for its world-class pediatric care, catering to families from various regions. By backing CHAM, generous donors can play a pivotal role in enabling the hospital to continue providing exceptional care, innovative research, and vital resources for patients and their families.
Making a Difference
To support Mena's fundraising endeavors, individuals can visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Mena-Wahezi. No donation is too small, as each contribution can transform the lives of patients and families at CHAM.
Mena's dedication to running the TCS New York City Marathon as a Champion for CHAM exemplifies the power of individuals coming together to impact pediatric medicine. Join Mena in her quest to raise funds and awareness for CHAM and help shape a brighter future for children and families in need.
Visit https://menawahezi.ourfeatured.com to learn more about Mena Wahezi and contribute to this important cause.
