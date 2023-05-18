B-CORP KENCKO BRINGS ITS FREEZE DRIED, ORGANIC FRUIT AND VEGETABLE-BASED PRODUCTS TO RETAIL
Retail Customers Get Access To Kencko Instant Smoothies and Fruit Bites
We are thrilled that Walmart saw the opportunity with kencko, massively growing our audience, and our mission to provide convenient, affordable and sustainable organic fruit and vegetable products.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today kencko, the plant-based B-corp that transforms freeze-dried fruits and vegetables into on-the-go products that divert food waste, is announcing its bricks-and-mortar debut. Previously only available via an online subscription, the company’s organic, additive-free instant smoothies and fruit bites will appear exclusively in Walmart stores across the nation starting May 8th.
Only 1 in 10 Americans eats the recommended minimum of five cup-sized servings of fruits and vegetables every day, and only 1 in 20 gets enough fiber. Founded with a mission to help more people get their five-a-day, kencko focuses on providing convenient, affordable, sustainable products to fill the fruit and vegetable gaps in our modern diet. Since launching as an e-commerce brand in 2018, the company has sold over 20 million smoothies and signed up over 300K customers.
The launch at Walmart will place branded endcap displays in the grocery section of 1005 stores across the country, with kencko’s powdered instant smoothies, patented mixer bottles, and snackable fruit bites all priced at a wallet-friendly $9.97.
kencko’s smoothies, which include 2.5 servings of real organic fruits and vegetables and no added sugars or preservatives, take just seconds to prepare in the specially-designed mixer bottle - giving rise to the product’s slogan, ‘pour, shake, and go”. Walmart customers can choose from five rainbow flavors including classic reds (strawberry, raspberry and banana), invigorating greens (kiwi, apple and spinach), and tropical blues (pineapple, orange and blue spirulina).
The treat-worthy fruit bites, which include one serving of fruits and vegetables and no refined sugars, are an easy and nourishing way to satisfy a sweet tooth. The fruit bite range includes sweet-tart passionista (mango and passion fruit), classic berrylicious (strawberry with hidden veggies), and crunchy appletastic (apple, cinnamon and crisped rice).
As a B-corp, kencko is serious about sustainability. By freeze-drying produce soon after harvest, kencko helps to cut food waste by up to 30% (compared to fresh produce). All packaging is plant-based, home compostable and all emissions from shipping are offset. The brand is also on track to be carbon neutral in the next twelve months.
kencko was started after Co-Founder and CEO, Tomás Froes, was diagnosed with acute gastritis. Instead of accepting a lifelong regimen of drugs, he managed to reverse his symptoms with a plant-rich diet centered around five to ten daily servings of fruits and vegetables. kencko was born to address the difficulties many busy people have in sustaining this healthy habit.
“We exist as a company to help people enjoy more fruits and veggies, and waste less. Our dream has always been to make our products accessible to the mass market, and we knew that kencko would need a powerful retail partner to help us achieve this,” shared Froes. “We are beyond excited that Walmart saw the opportunity to work with us, massively expanding both our audience, and our mission to provide convenient, affordable and sustainable organic fruit and vegetable products.”
Walmart’s VP of Merchandising, Tasha Tandy feels similarly. “We’re delighted to be able to launch the kencko brand exclusively through more than 1000 of our stores. It underlines our commitment to serving consumers with a new and diverse array of products, including convenient and affordable premium organic foods.”
Visit kencko.com/retail for more about the brand and its retail product range.
Visit walmart.com to see the full range and check availability.
