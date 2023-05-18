Doens Family of Companies Launches Red Oak Commodities

New company combines US and European teams into single entity

WAYZATA, MN, USA, May 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Doens Family of Companies, a 130-year-old conglomerate of agricultural goods and services companies, announced today the formation of Red Oak Commodities (“Red Oak”). Red Oak restructures the group’s existing US and European commercial operations into a single entity focused on providing high integrity ingredients to the organic and specialty food space. Red Oak will begin operations immediately.

Headquartered in Wayzata, MN with a branch office in Bad Segeberg, Germany, Red Oak builds on the 130-year history of its parent organization as a leader in the organic, non-GMO, and specialty ingredient space. With sourcing experience in over 50 countries, Red Oak delivers high integrity ingredients such as bakery seeds, ancient grains, and pulses globally. With strategically located warehouses, a rigorous supplier and product approval process, and a commitment to flawless execution, Red Oak is a premier choice for food industry companies looking to streamline their supply chain.

C.J. Eisler, Chief Executive Officer of Red Oak, stated “The continuously evolving organic and specialty food markets present a challenge that Red Oak is uniquely positioned to tackle. With a rich history and understanding of where the industry has come from, and a vision to lead the way forward, our team is the perfect choice to partner with for any company looking for integrity and assurance in their supply chain.”

Walter Doens, owner of the Doens Family of Companies, commented, “It’s my duty to continue our strong family business and fill the world with healthy, honest, and sustainable food. As a fourth and fifth generation we feel ourselves committed to our job together with our devoted CEO C.J. Eisler and his team.”

About the Doens Family of Companies

A family-owned, fourth generation led group, the Doens Companies were pioneers in the organic and specialty food and feed industries. Starting as a traditional Dutch flour mill in 1891, the group grew into an international trade house in the 1980s and expanded their operations globally in 2011. With a commitment to integrity and a passionate and pioneering spirit, the group continually pushes the boundaries of success in uniting the world around healthy and sustainable food systems.