05/18/23 – RECRUITMENT TO OPEN FOR STATE CONSERVATION ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR DAWN CHANG

CHAIRPERSON

For Immediate Release: May 18, 2023

RECRUITMENT TO OPEN FOR STATE CONSERVATION ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS

Positions Available for Applicants Without Prior Law Enforcement Experience

To view video please click on photo or view at this link: https://vimeo.com/809551901

(Honolulu) – The DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) is beginning recruitment for entry-level Conservation and Resources Enforcement Officer (CREO I) positions to fill vacancies across the state.

DOCARE Enforcement Chief Jason Redulla explained, “Since these positions do not require any previous law enforcement experience, we expect many people will be interested in applying. We have a limited number of positions available, and anyone interested in applying should do so as soon as possible.”

This CREO job recruitment, for full-time, permanent positions, will be advertised on the State of Hawai‘i jobs website, operated by the Dept. of Human Resources Development and is also where interested people can submit their applications and other required documentation.

Basic qualifications include:

Minimum age of 21 at the time of application

Two years of general work experience

Meet federal and state firearms regulations

Able to swim 100 meters within three minutes

Able to hike one mile within 20 minutes

Valid driver’s license

Applicants subject to background & fingerprint clearances, pre-employment drug testing

To apply and submit documents online

(Recruitment begins Saturday, June 3, 2023, at 12:00 a.m.):

dhrd.hawaii.gov/jobseekers

Applicants are encouraged to apply quickly, as only a limited number of applications can be received, and once application intake limits are reached, the recruitment will end.

For questions related to the application process:

State Recruiting Office

(808) 587-1111

# # #

RESOURCES

(All images/video courtesy: DLNR)

HD video – DOCARE Commissioning Ceremony (March 17, 2023):

https://vimeo.com/809551901

Photographs – DOCARE Commissioning Ceremony (March 17, 2023):

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/u0vn2fr0cwmfgbfp18v6g/h?dl=0&rlkey=hgsehta6ed09ulz6rw6txxwjc

Media Contact:

Dan Dennison

Senior Communications Manager