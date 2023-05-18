When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Company Announcement Date: May 18, 2023 FDA Publish Date: May 18, 2023 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Allergens Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared tree nuts (hazelnut, cashew, and almond) Company Name: Hu Products Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description Vanilla Crunch Dark Chocolate Bar

Austin, TX – May 17th, 2023 – Hu Products announced today a voluntary recall in the United States of a single production lot of Vanilla Crunch Dark Chocolate Bar product (2.1 oz bar) because some packages may potentially contain undeclared hazelnut, cashew, and/or almond that were inadvertently added to the product during manufacturing. People who are sensitive or have allergies to hazelnut, cashew, and/or almond could be at risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

This recall is limited to one lot code (L2343C) of the Hu Vanilla Crunch Dark Chocolate Bar (2.1 oz. bar), which was sold nationwide in retail stores and online in the United States. No other Hu products are affected by this recall.

Product Description Item UPC Lot code & Best by date

(found in black box on the back of packaging) Vanilla Crunch Dark Chocolate Bar 850180006206 L2343C - 12/09/2024

There have been no adverse events reported to Hu Products to date in connection with this product to date.

Consumers who are sensitive or have allergies to hazelnut, cashew, and/or almond should not eat this product and should discard any product they may have. Consumers should contact the company at 1-855-535-5948 to get more information about the recall. The information line is open 24 hours a day and Consumer Relations specialists are available Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Central Time.

This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.