7 Months After Hurricane Ian, AJ Hankin of Tree Kings Florida Offers Expert Tips On Hurricane Preparation

7 Months After Hurricane Ian, AJ Hankin of Tree Kings Florida Offers Expert Tips On Hurricane PreparationPALM COAST, FLAGLER COUNTY, FLORIDA, USA, May 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s been a little over 7 months since Hurricane Ian ripped through Central Florida. Massive flooding and tropical winds caused an estimated $100 billion dollars in damage. Homes, properties, and businesses were left in ruins, with much of the damage being the result of downed trees.
“The hurricane season runs from mid-August through late October, but strong storms that cause major damage can hit at any time,” explains AJ Hankin, co-owner of Tree Kings Florida. His company has become an expert in hurricane preparation services in Palm Coast, Ormond Beach, and Saint Augustine. “Hurricane Ian is just one of many examples of the past and future impact of Florida’s storms. We have had over 80 hurricanes since 1930 in Ormond Beach along with countless tropical storms.”
“My company has been serving Volusia and Flagler counties for over 10 years and the damage we have seen has been heartbreaking,” explains AJ. “Taking proper precautions ahead of time is a game changer as far as minimizing the damage and expense that trees can cause.”
AJ offers tips to prepare trees for hurricane season. “Thin out trees to reduce wind resistance. Remove dead or broken branches as well as any branches hanging over your home, car, or anywhere on your property. Have your trees evaluated to identify any disease or weakness in your trees so you can have them removed.”
Ongoing maintenance of trees is also crucial. This includes trimming and pruning your trees on a consistent basis to maximize their strength and resilience as well as their life span. Florida officials emphasize the importance of using tree companies that are insured and have experience and sound knowledge of hurricanes and tropical storms.
Tree Kings Florida can be reached at www.treekingsfl.com or by calling (386) 871-4283. They are considered an expert in their area for hurricane preparation and for all tree maintenance and removal services.
