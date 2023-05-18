Submit Release
Readout of HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra’s Visit to Brussels, Belgium, for EU Health Meetings

On May 17, 2023, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra visited Brussels, Belgium, to meet with European Union’s (EU) health leadership to discuss the U.S. government’s and the EU’s global health priorities, including ongoing efforts to end cancer, prepare for future global health threats, and strengthen the global health architecture.

Secretary Becerra met with the Ambassador of the U.S. to the EU, Mark Gitenstein, to discuss global health priorities for the U.S. government in 2023, including our nation’s work to prevent and prepare for the next pandemic.

Secretary Becerra also met with EU Commissioner of Health and Food Safety Stella Kyriakides and her team to discuss joint efforts in ending cancer as we know it, addressing current and preparing for future health threats, and strengthening the global health architecture, including through targeted amendments to International Health Regulations, negotiations on a pandemic agreement, and strengthening and reforming the World Health Organization (WHO) to make it fit for purpose. Secretary Becerra and Commissioner Kyriakides announced the launch of the EU-U.S. Health Task Force which will advance bilateral collaboration on mutual global health priorities of the EU and the United States in a dedicated and sustained way moving forward. They also reiterated the importance of cooperation in advancing women’s rights worldwide, with specific emphasis on sexual and reproductive health and rights.

During his visit, Secretary Becerra stressed the U.S. government’s ongoing commitment to a strong partnership with the EU. Finally, he shared the U.S. commitment to global collaboration in the fight against cancer through President Biden’s reignited Cancer Moonshot.

