Negotiations between Kitselas First Nation, Kitsumkalum First Nation, British Columbia and Canada are coming to a close.

The public is invited to an open house to find out more and share input on the two proposed treaties.

Treaties embody the living relationships between First Nations, B.C. and Canada. They help to support strong, healthy, thriving communities, benefit Indigenous Peoples and set partners on a clear path to reconciliation.

The Kitselas Treaty and Kitsumkalum Treaty are intended to encourage investment, create jobs, expand economic development, and support social well-being for Kitselas and Kitsumkalum First Nations’ communities. These treaties will ensure that Kitselas and Kitsumkalum have the tools required to truly realize a vision of self-determination.

In-person open house

Saturday, May 27, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Skeena Middle school gymnasium, 3411 Munroe St.

This is a drop-in open house with beverages and snacks provided.

Virtual open house (registration required)

Wednesday, June 7, 2-3:30 p.m.

Register for the virtual open house by email: Kitselas.Kitsumkalum@gov.bc.ca

Learn More:

Find out more and sign-up for treaty updates: https://engage.gov.bc.ca/kitselas-kitsumkalum-treaty