Governor McKee Swears in New Superior Court Justice, Public Defender

PROVIDENCE, RI, RHODE ISLAND, May 18 - Governor Dan McKee today swore in Joseph J. McBurney as the newest Associate Justice on the Rhode Island Superior Court and Collin Geiselman as Rhode Island's next Public Defender.

Associate Justice of the Rhode Island Superior Court, Joseph J. McBurney

Joseph J. McBurney most recently served as an Assistant Attorney General in the Criminal Division in the Office of the Attorney General. He also is an instructor at the Rhode Island Municipal Police Training Academy, Rhode Island State Police Training Academy and the Providence Police Training Academy. McBurney is a graduate of University of Connecticut School of Law and The Catholic University of America. He fills the spot left vacant by Judge Netti C. Vogel.

?"I am deeply honored to swear in Judge McBurney who I know will serve Rhode Island with unwavering integrity," said Governor McKee. "Judge McBurney has a proven record of upholding justice and interpreting the law with both fairness and impartiality. I thank him for his continued commitment to justice in our state."

"I am grateful to Governor McKee to be appointed to the Superior Court, where I look forward to continuing to serve the people of Rhode Island. There has been no greater honor than dedicating my legal career to the pursuit of justice in courtrooms around our state, and I am proud to be able to carry on that work in my new role," said McBurney.

Rhode Island Public Defender, Collin Geiselman

Collin Geiselman has served as the Assistant Public Defender since 2003 and as Chief of the Trial Division since 2015. He also currently teaches at Roger Williams University School of Law and the Community College of Rhode Island. Geiselman is a graduate of Stonehill College and The Catholic University of America, Columbus School of Law. He is a current member and past president of the Rhode Island Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers.

"I am confident that Collin's decade of experience in the Public Defender's Office and his commitment to bringing about justice for those who often have no voice of their own will strongly position him to lead this department," said Governor McKee. "Collin has earned the respect of his peers, built strong partnerships and demonstrated a commitment to empathy that will be an asset to this office and our state as a whole."

"I am grateful to Governor McKee for nominating me to be the Public Defender for the State of Rhode Island and to the Senate for providing its advice and consent to that nomination. I am incredibly proud to lead such an incredible staff of attorneys, support staff, investigators, social workers, and interpreters who provide tireless advocacy on behalf of indigent clients. I look forward to working with my colleagues, as well as other criminal justice stakeholders and community leaders to ensure that the Constitutional rights of all members of society are protected," said Geiselman.

