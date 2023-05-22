Celebrate National Safe Boating Awareness Week with Aceboater.com, May 20th to May 26th, 2023

QUEBEC, CANADA, May 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Safe Boating Awareness Week promotes safe and responsible boating practices across North America. As more North American boaters are out on our waters, increased traffic is leading to more boating-related incidents.

The National Safe Boating Awareness Week reminds them of the importance of refreshing their safety knowledge before going out this spring.

In this year’s Boating Safety Awareness week, Aceboater.com wants to offer in this week the course at 50% off all week.

Just use the code BOATSAFETYAWARENESS to take advantage of this discount.

Aceboater.com, which is a course provider accredited by Transport Canada and The National Association of State Boating Law Administrators, is proud to have trained over 500 000 boaters over the past 22 years all over North America.

The National Safe Boating Awareness Week messages this season are:

1. Wear a life jacket

Statistics show that drowning was the reported cause of death in four out of every five recreational boating fatalities in 2020, and that 80 percent of those who drowned were not wearing life jackets.

Stats recreational boating USA

https://www.uscgboating.org/library/accident-statistics/Recreational-Boating-Statistics-2020.pdf

Stats recreational boating Canada

https://www.drowningresearch.ca/media/412/dprc_recreational_boating-related_fatalities_canada_-_nov_2021.pdf

2. Stay sober

Boaters under the influence are involved in one-third of all recreational boating fatalities. Always designate a sober skipper.

3. Ensure you have proper safety equipment on board

Schedule a free vessel safety check with local Coast Guard Auxiliary or U.S. Power Squadrons to make sure all essential equipment is present, working and in good condition.

4. Watch the weather

You should never leave the dock without first checking the local weather forecast and water conditions. Weather and water conditions play a big role in your safety on the water.

5. Take a boating safety course

Gain valuable knowledge and on-water experience in a boating safety course with many options for novice to experienced boaters.

Don’t wait, take advantage of our 50% Boating Safety Awareness week discount by using the code BOATSAFETYAWARENESS.

You can acquire all the basic concepts to be as safe as possible while out on the water, getting your boating license will allow you to be certified, and this, from coast to coast.

Additional multimedia

• Video: Lifejackets save lives https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FkaAgYpZeGw

• Video: Practice safe boating https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bFtHh6KnCEM

• https://safeboatingcampaign.com/resources

Associated Links

North American Safe Boating Awareness Week

Aceboater is online at www.aceboater.com

For further information: For interviews contact:

Stephanie Dagenais: stephaniedagenais@esnna.biz 1-800-607-2329