Beach Bill to Permit Compulsive Gambling Education in Place of Fines for Underage Gamblers Advances

Trenton – In an effort to help young gamblers the Senate State Government, Wagering, Tourism and Historic Preservation Committee approved legislation sponsored by Committee Chair Senator James Beach to permit a compulsive gambling prevention program as an optional penalty for underage gambling.

“Gambling addictions are a serious issue and a growing concern among teens. This legislation will help to connect underage gamblers with treatment, rather than hitting them with fines which can have a disproportionate impact on low income families,” said Senator Beach (D-Camden/Burlington). “It is our hope that this can help to address unhealthy relationships with gambling and prevent kids from becoming repeat offenders.”

The bill, S-1599, would permit the use of a compulsive gambling prevention, education and treatment program as a penalty for underage gambling, and give judicial discretion on the monetary penalty.

The bill was released from committee by a vote of 5-0.