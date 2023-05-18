Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,626 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 447,939 in the last 365 days.

Beach Bill to Permit Compulsive Gambling Education in Place of Fines for Underage Gamblers Advances

Trenton – In an effort to help young gamblers the Senate State Government, Wagering, Tourism and Historic Preservation Committee approved legislation sponsored by Committee Chair Senator James Beach to permit a compulsive gambling prevention program as an optional penalty for underage gambling.

 

“Gambling addictions are a serious issue and a growing concern among teens. This legislation will help to connect underage gamblers with treatment, rather than hitting them with fines which can have a disproportionate impact on low income families,” said Senator Beach (D-Camden/Burlington). “It is our hope that this can help to address unhealthy relationships with gambling and prevent kids from becoming repeat offenders.”

 

The bill, S-1599, would permit the use of a compulsive gambling prevention, education and treatment program as a penalty for underage gambling, and give judicial discretion on the monetary penalty.

 

The bill was released from committee by a vote of 5-0.

You just read:

Beach Bill to Permit Compulsive Gambling Education in Place of Fines for Underage Gamblers Advances

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more