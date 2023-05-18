Author Kebeh Sando-Acquah Writes Two Inspirational Titles
A memoir and a children’s book, both written to depict God’s loveCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Loving wife, doting mother, therapist, and social worker Kebeh Sando-Acquah authors two titles in reverence to God entitled “UnQuenchable: The Burning Bush Within” and “Love’Bird Meets Jesus.” These insightful works offer an inspiring blend of personal experiences, faith, and resilience, deeply motivating readers.
Recently published, “UnQuenchable: The Burning Bush Within” delves into Kebeh’s remarkable journey, offering a profound exploration of her life and the challenges she overcame. Born during the second Liberian Civil War in Africa to a malnourished teenage girl, Kebeh experienced poverty, mental illness, and various adversities. However, through her unwavering optimism and connection with her higher power, Jesus, she discovered an unquenchable happiness that led her to a place of gratitude. In this heartfelt memoir, Kebeh shares relatable stories of turmoil, obstacles, divine connections, and the transformative power of faith. Regardless of one’s background, Kebeh’s journey is an empowering reminder that happiness and divine connections are accessible to all.
Furthermore, in her first published title, “Love’Bird Meets Jesus,” Kebeh introduces readers to Love’Bird, a charming character who shares the joy of having a special friend named Jesus. This heartwarming children’s book encourages young readers to cultivate a friendship with Jesus and discover the secret to communicating with Him at any time. Kebeh’s devotion to spreading love, faith, and happiness shines brightly through her writing, making this book a cherished resource for children and adults alike.
Reactions and reviews for both books have been overwhelmingly positive. Readers and their families have embraced Kebeh’s works, with many expressing gratitude and inspiration. One review expressed about “UnQuenchable” reads, “Your inner fire will be QUENCHED again, similar to books of Maya Angelou and Oprah Winfrey.” While a reader of “Love’Bird Meets Jesus” writes, “This book is very special; it makes every child feel like they are never alone and always have a true friend.”
The warm welcome and public interest in Kebeh’s books extended to the recently concluded Los Angeles Times Festival of Books as the author graced the event last April 22, 2023, in a book signing for “UnQuenchable” in partnership with The Reading Glass Books.
Kebeh’s deep love for God shines through her writing, empowering readers to recognize their inner truth and find true divine connections. Get to know more about author Kebeh Sando-Acquah on her website at www.kebehacquahbooks.com and resonate with “UnQuenchable: The Burning Bush” and “Love’Bird Meets Jesus,” available on Amazon and other major online bookstore retailers.
About Writers’ Branding
Writers’ Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses. Please visit www.writersbranding.com for more information.
Lyn Goot
Writers' Branding
media@writersbranding.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube