Senior Living Fund Announces Acquisition of $20M Senior Housing Portfolio in the Southeast
Senior housing investments offer a unique combination of attractive financial returns and a significant positive impact on communities served.
It’s really a win-win, having the opportunity to impact others’ lives in such a significant manner”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Senior Living Fund, a leading investment firm specializing in senior housing, is pleased to announce the acquisition of a senior housing portfolio in the Southeast, valued at $20 million. This strategic acquisition adds three high-quality facilities to the company's growing portfolio, two of which are located in Atlanta, Georgia, and one in Nashville, Tennessee. The new additions to the portfolio boast a combined total of 228 units, further solidifying Senior Living Fund's position as a major player in the senior housing market.
"Senior Living Fund is dedicated to providing top-notch senior housing opportunities that promote an enhanced quality of life for our aging population," said Dan Brewer, Chief Fund Manager at Senior Living Fund. "We believe that value-add senior housing investments offer a unique combination of attractive financial returns and a significant positive impact on the communities we serve. The acquisition of these three facilities in Atlanta and Nashville will enable us to expand our footprint in the Southeast and continue to deliver exceptional living experiences to our residents."
Senior Living Fund’s plan doesn’t stop at acquisition. The SLF team intends to leverage their in-house experience, as well as their extensive network of industry partners to improve the three locations from both a resident’s standpoint, as well as that of an investor. They intend to pursue modifications to the community's existing organizational and physical structures to improve resident life, as well as raise overall sales values for the benefit of their private investor community. “It’s really a win-win” said Mr. Brewer, “having the opportunity to impact others’ lives in such a significant manner, while also providing our investor base with strong projected returns has been a rewarding experience”.
In addition to the expansion in the Southeast, Senior Living Fund maintains a strong commitment to ensuring operational excellence and smooth communication with all its facility operators. Brian Colgan, Field Operations Manager, plays a pivotal role in overseeing the construction improvements, operations, stabilization, and exit phases of each project in the Senior Living Fund portfolio.
"We take pride in our hands-on approach and active involvement in every stage of our senior housing projects," said Brian Colgan. "As the Field Operations Manager, my primary focus is to build relationships and collaborate with our operators to ensure that each of our communities provide a safe, resident centric culture within the parameters of our financial targets, without sacrificing quality or service. Strong culture, reputation, and effective marketing, along with proven local and regional management, help create vibrant communities in our buildings. We constantly refine our operational focus, benefiting our current investments and apply these learnings to our new investments with expectations of an immediate positive impact.”
The senior housing industry has experienced steady growth over the past decade, driven by an aging population and an increased demand for quality senior living options. This growth trend is expected to continue as the baby boomer generation enters retirement age, with an estimated 10,000 individuals turning 65 every day.
Senior Living Fund provides accredited investors with the opportunity to participate in the rapidly growing senior housing market through strategic partnerships. By leveraging its industry expertise and extensive network, the firm is able to identify and invest in high-quality senior living facilities with strong growth potential. Investors who partner with Senior Living Fund can benefit from the firm's robust due diligence process, comprehensive asset management, and commitment to creating value for both their investors and the communities they serve.
About Senior Living Fund:
Senior Living Fund is a premier investment firm specializing in the senior housing industry. With a focus on acquiring and managing value-add senior living communities, the firm is dedicated to providing exceptional living experiences for its residents while generating strong returns for its investors. Senior Living Fund's experienced team of professionals utilizes its industry expertise and extensive network to identify strategic investment opportunities and deliver long-term value to all stakeholders. Investments start at $50,000 into a diversified managed portfolio of Senior Housing properties across the U.S.
