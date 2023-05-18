Agents discover 28 migrants inside a stash house at Laredo Sector

LAREDO, Texas – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents discovered migrants inside a stash house operation in Laredo, Texas.

On May 16, Border Patrol agents received information that a residence in south Laredo was possibly being used to harbor undocumented non-citizens. In conjunction with Webb County constables from Precinct 2, agents arrived at the residence, and entered the dwelling. Inside they discovered 28 individuals being harbored in deplorable conditions.

All subjects were taken into Border Patrol custody and records checks conducted. It was revealed they were all in the country illegally from Mexico, El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala. All subjects were processed accordingly.

Follow @CBPSouthTexas for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos. Please visit www.cbp.gov to view additional news releases and other information pertaining to Customs and Border Protection.

Follow Laredo Sector on Twitter & Instagram at USBPChiefLRT and on Facebook at US Border Patrol Laredo Sector .

U.S. Customs and Border Protection welcomes assistance from the community. Citizens are encouraged to report suspicious activity to the Laredo Sector Border Patrol while remaining anonymous at 1-800-343-1994.