Food & Grocery Retail Market Anticipated to Grow at Much Faster Rate in Upcoming Years: Walmart, Costco, Tesco
Food & Grocery Retail Market
A New Business Strategy report released by HTF MI with title Global Food & Grocery Retail Market Study Forecast till 2029.
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Food & Grocery Retail Market to witness a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period (2023-2029). The Latest Released Food & Grocery Retail Market Research assesses the future growth potential of the Food & Grocery Retail market and provides information and useful statistics on market structure and size. This report aims to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision-makers make sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report identifies and analyses the changing dynamics and emerging trends along with the key drivers, challenges, opportunities and constraints in the Food & Grocery Retail market. The Food & Grocery Retail market size is estimated to increase by USD xx Trillion at a CAGR of 3.1% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, the market value is pegged at USD 11.8 Trillion.
— Criag Francis
The Major Players Covered in this Report: Walmart (United States), Costco (United States), The Kroger Co (United States), Tesco (United Kingdom), 7 Eleven Inc (United States), The Kroger Co (United States), Target Brands (United States), Carrefour (France), The Schwarz group (Germany), Instacart (United States),
Definition:
Food and grocery retail refers to the sector of the retail industry that specializes in the sale of food and grocery products to consumers. It encompasses various types of establishments, including supermarkets, hypermarkets, convenience stores, specialty food stores, and online grocery retailers. Food and grocery retail is a fundamental part of the consumer goods industry, meeting the everyday needs of individuals and households for food and other essential products.
Market Trends:
The adoption of online grocery shopping has been on the rise, driven by convenience, wider product selection, and improved delivery services. Consumers increasingly appreciate the ability to order groceries online and have them delivered to their doorstep, saving time and effort.
Market Drivers:
Consumer preferences and lifestyles have a significant impact on the food and grocery retail market. Consumers are increasingly looking for healthier food options, organic and sustainably sourced products, and a wider variety of international and specialty foods.
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
In-depth analysis of Food & Grocery Retail market segments by Types: Food Retail, Grocery Retail
Detailed analysis of Food & Grocery Retail market segments by Applications: Hypermarkets, Supermarkets, Online marketplace, Others
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:
• The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)
• North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)
• South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)
• Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
• Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).
Objectives of the Report:
• -To carefully analyse and forecast the size of the Food & Grocery Retail market by value and volume.
• -To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Food & Grocery Retail market.
• -To showcase the development of the Food & Grocery Retail market in different parts of the world.
• -To analyse and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Food & Grocery Retail market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.
• -To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Food & Grocery Retail market.
• -To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Food & Grocery Retail market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.
The market is segmented by Type (Food Retail, Grocery Retail) by Product Type (Packaged food, Unpackaged food, Household items, Beverages, Others) by Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets, Supermarkets, Online marketplace, Others) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA).
Key takeaways from the Food & Grocery Retail market report:
– Detailed consideration of Food & Grocery Retail market-particular drivers, Trends, constraints, Restraints, Opportunities, and major micro markets.
– In-depth study of industry strategies for growth of the Food & Grocery Retail market-leading players.
– Food & Grocery Retail market latest innovations and major procedures.
– Conclusive study about the growth conspiracy of Food & Grocery Retail market for forthcoming years.
Major highlights from Table of Contents:
Food & Grocery Retail Market Study Coverage:
• It includes major manufacturers, emerging player’s growth story, and major business segments of Food & Grocery Retail market, years considered, and research objectives. Additionally, segmentation on the basis of the type of product, application, and technology.
• Food & Grocery Retail Market Executive Summary: It gives a summary of overall studies, growth rate, available market, competitive landscape, market drivers, trends, and issues, and macroscopic indicators.
• Food & Grocery Retail Market Production by Region Food & Grocery Retail Market Profile of Manufacturers-players are studied on the basis of SWOT, their products, production, value, financials, and other vital factors.
• Key Points Covered in Food & Grocery Retail Market Report:
• Food & Grocery Retail Overview, Definition and Classification Market drivers and barriers
• Food & Grocery Retail Market Competition by Manufacturers
• Food & Grocery Retail Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2023-2029)
• Food & Grocery Retail Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2023-2029)
• Food & Grocery Retail Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type {Food Retail, Grocery Retail}
• Food & Grocery Retail Market Analysis by Application {Hypermarkets, Supermarkets, Online marketplace, Others}
• Food & Grocery Retail Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis Food & Grocery Retail Manufacturing Cost Analysis, Industrial/Supply Chain Analysis, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Marketing
• Strategy by Key Manufacturers/Players, Connected Distributors/Traders Standardization, Regulatory and collaborative initiatives, Industry road map and value chain Market Effect Factors Analysis.
Major questions answered:
• What are influencing factors driving the demand for Food & Grocery Retail near future?
• What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Food & Grocery Retail market growth?
• What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?
• How feasible is Food & Grocery Retail market for long-term investment?
Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, MINT, BRICS, G7, Western / Eastern Europe, or Southeast Asia.
