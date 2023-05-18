Reefer Truck Market is expected to Double Its Size by Upcoming Years: LAMBERET, Great Dane, Hyundai Translead
A New Business Strategy report released by HTF MI with the title Global Reefer Truck Market Study Forecast till 2029.
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Reefer Truck Market is to witness a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period (2023-2029). The Latest Released Reefer Truck Market Research assesses the future growth potential of the Reefer Truck market and provides information and useful statistics on market structure and size. This report aims to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision-makers make sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report identifies and analyses the changing dynamics and emerging trends along with the key drivers, challenges, opportunities, and constraints in the Reefer Truck market. The Reefer Truck market size is estimated to increase by USD xx Million at a CAGR of 9% from 2023 to 2029.
The Major Players Covered in this Report: China International Marine Containers (Group) Co., Ltd. (China), Schmitz Cargobull AG (Germany), LAMBERET SAS (France), Wabash National Corporation (United States), Jean CHEREAU S.A.S. (France), Hyundai Translead (United States), HKgel Trailer GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), KRONE GMBH & CO. KG (Germany), GRW Tankers and Trailers (South Africa), Great Dane LLC (United States),
Definition:
Reefer Trucks are primarily designed to carry consumable goods at specific temperatures. Reefer trucks are ice cooled, equipped with a variety of mechanical refrigeration systems. These systems are powered by small displacement diesel engines and carbon dioxide employed as a cooling agent. These trucks are mainly used to carry pharmaceutical and healthcare products, as they need protection from heat to maintain chemical formulations. It is also extensively used to carry goods such as dairy, meat, fruits, and vegetables, among others.
Market Trends:
The reefer truck market has experienced growth due to the rising demand for temperature-controlled transportation of perishable goods, including food and pharmaceuticals.
Market Drivers:
Increasing International Trade of Perishable Commodities
Technological Innovations in Refrigerated Systems and Equipment
Increased Demand for Frozen Perishable Commodities
Increase in the Use of Advanced Cold Rooms
Market Opportunities:
The Rising Demand From Emerging Economies
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
In-depth analysis of Reefer Truck market segments by Types: Light Duty, Medium & Heavy Duty
Detailed analysis of Reefer Truck market segments by Applications: Dairy Products, Fruits & Vegetables, Meat & Fish, Confectionary Products, Others
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:
• The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)
• North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)
• South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)
• Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
• Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).
The market is segmented by Application (Dairy Products, Fruits & Vegetables, Meat & Fish, Confectionary Products, Others) by Type (Light Duty, Medium & Heavy Duty) by Destination (Domestic,International) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe.
