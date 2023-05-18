Submit Release
Maryland Department of General Services Hosts Electric Vehicle Informational Workshop for State Employees

ANNAPOLIS, MD -Maryland Electric Vehicle (EV) Ambassadors, led by the Department of General Services’ Office of Energy and Sustainability, today hosted the first in a series of electric vehicle informational workshops to educate state employees about the advantages and benefits of electric vehicles. 

We are fortunate to have a network of ambassadors who are willing to serve as a valuable resource to share with their peers the many environmental and economic benefits of driving an electric vehicle,” said Maryland Department of General Services Secretary Atif Chaudhry. “The department  is committed to transitioning to a zero emission state fleet and familiarizing our colleagues with electric vehicles is an important step in meeting these climate goals.”

The workshops cover topics including; types of electric vehicles currently on the market, the advantages of choosing an electric vehicle over an internal combustion engine, finding and using charging stations, and how to maximize vehicle range. Ambassadors also address state and federal incentives to purchase and drive electric vehicles, such as understanding the revised federal tax credit, the Maryland Excise Tax Credit, and the Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Rebate Program. Participants will be able to view several electric vehicles on display following the workshop.

The ambassadors are an internal community of e-mobility users, champions, and enthusiasts across all levels and agencies in state government, whose mission includes knowledge sharing, improving the charging experience, and promoting the benefits of transportation electrification.

About DGS: The Department of General Services is responsible for essential services and programs administered on behalf of the state, including but not limited to procuring goods and services; designing, building, leasing, managing and maintaining facilities; leading energy conservation efforts; administering the state’s Capital Grants Program; and providing essential services such as inventory control, disposition of surplus property and records management. The Department of General Services Maryland Capitol Police maintains safety and security with statewide jurisdiction in state-owned buildings, state leased facilities, and surrounding areas.

