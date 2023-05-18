McKee Administration, SkillsRI Launch RI Rebounds Technical Assistance Program through the RI Small Business HUB

PROVIDENCE, RI – Governor Dan McKee, U.S. Senators Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse, U.S. Representative David Cicilline, Rhode Island Commerce Secretary Liz Tanner, and SkillsRI Executive Director Nina Pande announced today the opening of small business applications for the RI Rebounds Technical Assistance Program, managed by the Rhode Island Commerce Corporation and implemented by Skills for Rhode Island's Future (SkillsRI) through the RI Small Business HUB (risbHUB).

"As I always say, Rhode Island has momentum. The Technical Assistance Program will offer small businesses the tools they need to build on that momentum and come out of these pandemic years stronger than ever before," said Governor Dan McKee. "This program is an excellent resource, and I encourage our small business community to apply today."

"When local small businesses collaborate, both our economy and our community are strengthened. The Technical Assistance Program will give Rhode Island's entrepreneurs the opportunity to work directly with local service providers to meet their needs, helping both businesses in the process," said Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos. "I am excited to see what new, thriving partnerships grow out of this innovative program."

Applications are now open for eligible small businesses seeking technical assistance. Examples of technical assistance may include:

Accounting & Bookkeeping Legal Advice & Services Marketing, Communications, Branding & Public Relations Customer Data & User Experience Analytics Strategic & Business Planning Human Resource & Payroll Services Information & Computer Technology Website Development Support Business Funding Pitch & Grant Writing Supply Chain & Procurement E-commerce

"I am pleased to help steer $4 million in federal CARES Act funding to supporting small businesses and commend Governor McKee for leveraging these funds. risbHUB and the Technical Assistance Program will positively impact many small businesses, helping local entrepreneurs take their ideas to new heights and accelerate job growth," said Senator Reed. "This federal funding, as well as additional federal State Fiscal Recovery fund dollars and $1.2 million in state matching grants, will help drive investment to underserved areas and strengthen Rhode Island's minority-owned business ecosystem. It will enable Skills for Rhode Island's Future to help small businesses with the training and support needed to start and sustain successful businesses. This one-stop shop for small businesses will contribute to economic revitalization across the state."

"We need to make sure small businesses have the resources to be resilient to future economic shocks," said Senator Whitehouse. "I was pleased to secure funding for the RI Small Business Hub, which will house this technical assistance program to help businesses grow and create jobs."

"Small businesses are the backbone of our economy, and this new Technical Assistance Program will help even more Rhode Island entrepreneurs thrive," said Congressman Cicilline. "As we continue to rebuild and strengthen our economy after the pandemic, these resources are a crucial tool for business owners. I encourage all eligible businesses to take advantage of this opportunity."

"Small businesses and local entrepreneurs are vital to Rhode Island's economy, sustaining thousands of good-paying jobs and bolstering communities across our state," said Congressman Magaziner. "Through this flexible investment, Rhode Island small businesses will have tools and support they need to thrive in today's increasingly competitive business environment."

"There is no one-size-fits-all approach to small business assistance. Every business operation is unique, and this program allows us to offer business owners the resources that best fit their needs," said Commerce Secretary Liz Tanner. "This type of flexible support will truly help prepare small businesses in our state for the next phase of their growth and enhance their resilience."

The RI Rebounds Technical Assistance Program is being administered by Skills for Rhode Island's Future through the risbHUB.

"As the daughter of a small business owner, I've experienced first-hand the challenges entrepreneurs—particularly entrepreneurs from disadvantaged communities—face on a daily basis," said Nina Pande, Executive Director at Skills for Rhode Island's Future. "Our goal in managing the RI Rebounds Technical Assistance Program and establishing the RI Small Business HUB is to provide access to critical support, networks, and resources to empower small businesses to overcome these hurdles, and ultimately, help fuel our local economy. SkillsRI is honored to partner with Governor McKee, Rhode Island Commerce, and the U.S. Economic Development Administration on this exciting and much-needed initiative."

To ensure accessibility, technical assistance services are offered in multiple languages and accommodations are provided for entrepreneurs with disabilities.

Additional information about the RI Rebounds Technical Assistance Program, including eligibility requirements, can be found at: https://commerceri.com/ri-rebounds/technical-assistance-program/.

SkillsRI will accept all RI Rebounds Technical Assistance Program applications, available now at https://www.risbHUB.com/ri-rebounds.

