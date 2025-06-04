Ground Beef Products Recalled

RHODE ISLAND, June 4 - The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) is advising consumers that a recall has been issued for ground beef products that may be contaminated with E. coli O157:H7.

The recalled product is in a 1-lb. vacuum-packed package labeled "ORGANIC RANCHER ORGANIC GROUND BEEF 85% LEAN 15% FAT" with "Use or Freeze By 06-19-25" and "Use or Freeze By 06-20-25" (see link before for labels). The raw ground beef item was produced on May 22, 2025, and May 23, 2025. The product bears establishment number "EST. 4027" inside the USDA mark of inspection. This item was shipped to Whole Foods Market retail locations nationwide.

There have been no confirmed reports of illness due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a healthcare professional.

E. coli O157:H7 is a potentially deadly bacterium that can cause dehydration, bloody diarrhea, and abdominal cramps 2–8 days (3–4 days, on average) after exposure the organism. While most people recover within a week, some develop a type of kidney failure called hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS). This condition can occur among people of any age but is most common in children under 5-years old and older adults. It is marked by easy bruising, pallor, and decreased urine output. People who experience these symptoms should seek emergency medical care immediately.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Media and consumers with questions can contact Danny Desautels, NPC Processing, Inc., President, at 802-660-0496; 802-310-7644; or ddesautels@npcprocessing.com.