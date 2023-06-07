Commune Social Media Announces Office Move to Liberty Station, Marking a Milestone for Woman-Owned LGBTQIA+ Business

SAN DIEGO , CA, UNITED STATES , June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Commune Social Media, a lifestyle digital marketing agency, is thrilled to announce its office move to Liberty Station, marking a significant milestone for the woman-owned business. The move represents a strategic decision to expand operations and further strengthen its commitment to delivering exceptional marketing solutions.

Commune has established itself as a prominent player in the digital marketing industry, specializing in creating impactful social media campaigns and marketing services for businesses of all sizes. With a team of dedicated professionals, the agency has consistently delivered remarkable results, helping clients boost their online presence and engage with their target audiences effectively. The decision to relocate to Liberty Station aligns perfectly with Commune's growth objectives. Situated in a vibrant and dynamic business district, the new office space offers enhanced amenities and a conducive environment that will foster innovation, collaboration, and creativity. The move reflects the agency's commitment to providing the highest level of service to its clients and ensuring an optimal work environment for its team members.

Notably, Commune takes immense pride in being both a woman-owned and LGBTQIA+ business. This office move further emphasizes the agency's dedication to fostering diversity, inclusion, and representation within the industry. As a testament to the exceptional leadership and vision of its founders, Jess Valtierra, Gracie Valtierra and Jen Sogorka, Commune continues to pave the way for women entrepreneurs and LGBTQIA+ professionals, inspiring others to pursue their passions and make their mark in the digital marketing landscape.

"We are thrilled to be moving into our next era at Liberty Station as it is one of San Diego's most exciting and historic properties. It feels serendipitous to make this move in the properties' monumental 100th year, said Jess Valtierra, Commune's CEO. "The new office will not only provide us with an iconic, beautiful space and resources we need to continue to grow and expand our offerings, but also creates synergy as Blue Bridge Hospitality's, Liberty Public Market, preferred digital agency partner and with our client and property owner, The Seligman Group. We are honored to be part of the Liberty Station community." Commune Social Media's new address at Liberty Station is as follows: 3001 Barnett Street, San Diego CA 92106.

About Commune Social Media: Commune is a leading lifestyle digital marketing agency specializing in creating impactful campaigns for businesses across various industries. With a focus on delivering exceptional results, Commune combines creative strategies, data-driven insights, and industry expertise to help clients enhance their online presence and engage with their target audiences effectively. As a woman-owned and LGBTQIA+ business, Commune remains committed to fostering diversity and inspiring other women entrepreneurs in the digital marketing landscape.