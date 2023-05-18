Submit Release
Stronger Connections Grant Program Request for Applications (RFA #202304093) 

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is accepting applications from school administrative units (SAUs) and Education in the Unorganized Territory (EUT) who meet a poverty certification rate at or above 35% to design and enhance initiatives that will promote safer, more inclusive, and positive school environments for all students, educators, and school staff.  The US Department of Education designated a component of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act to the Stronger Connections Grant Program. Maine received $4.8 million, of which $4,591,384 is allocated for SAUs and EUT that meet the poverty rate indicated above. 

Eligible schools that are interested in the Stronger Connections Grant Program opportunity may access the application through the Grant RFPs and RFAs webpage.   

A timeline for the RFA process is provided below.  

  • May 24, 2023 – RFA Question submission deadline  
  • June 28, 2023 – RFA Submission deadline  

All questions about the Stronger Connections Grant Program RFA should be submitted to the Grant Coordinator: Bethany Cunningham, Program Manager, Office of School and Student Supports, Bethany.Cunningham@maine.gov 

