Land Sweet Sales Manager Job in LA and Earn $2500 Luxury Cruise Saving Reward

According to Carlos Cymerman, Founder of Recruiting for Good; "Miss doing something special for Mother's Day? Submit resume to land sweet job, complete 90 days of employment and earn $2500 luxury cruise reward for your mom."
How to Land The Sweet Job and Earn $2500 Luxury Cruise Reward?
Submit resume to Sara(at)RecruitingforGood(dot)com or directly to our job board.
After Recruiting for Good helps you land sweet job, and complete probation period.
Recruiting for Good will reward $2500 Luxury Cruise saving gift card.
Carlos Cymerman, adds "We love to reward European luxury cruise savings with Viking. In 2022, Viking was named both the #1 River Line and the #1 Ocean Line by Travel + Leisure readers in their annual World’s Best Awards, marking 18 years of recognition since 2004. "
About
Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been funding and running The Sweetest Gigs for Talented Kids (work program); teaching sweet skills, success habits and positive values that prepare them for life. Sweet kids work on creative design, drawing, and writing gigs (9 to 15 years old).
Our Sweet Mission is to teach kids that "There are NO Free lunches in life...but when you put a little effort you will always...Party for Good!"
Candidates and companies help Recruiting for Good make a positive impact. 10% of our proceeds fund our sweet work programs preparing kids for life to learn more visit www.RecruitingforGood.com Hire The Best Talent Today and Make a Positive Impact #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood
How do we appreciate candidates? For over 25 years, Recruiting for Good has represented and looked out for candidates. When you land a job with us, you help us make a difference in kids' lives too! Complete 90 days of employment and join the club 'we party for good.' Every time, you refer a friend who successfully completes their probation; you earn The Sweetest Vegas Weekend (Foodie, Music, or Sports). www.3DaystoParty.com
Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a positive impact; Good for You+Community Too. To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com
